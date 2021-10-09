How the great Indian bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala remains bullish, and an overview of his portfolio and his investment journey

The ace investor of India and veteran of Dalal Street is famous for his words of wisdom and outspoken verve. Speaking at the 19th India Today Conclave 2021, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said, “It’s not that India’s time will come. Hamara aayega nahin time, Hamara aa gaya hai time. Our time has come. ”It was bullish in May 2020 and is still very bullish on India.

He said when you take a risk you have to be aware of it and when there is a risk there is an opportunity. “There is the same sign in Chinese for crisis and opportunity,” he added.

Recently, shares of Tata Titan Company and Tata Motors, which are also part of its sparkling portfolio, have been on a roll and have reached new highs.

After reaching an all-time high, Titan became the second company in the Tata group to earn a market capitalization of Rs 2 lakh crore. The company reported a strong recovery in demand during the July-September quarter.

Tata Motors has been its biggest investment in the past 15 months. Speak exclusively with Business TV today Market maven billionaire Udayan Mukherjee said Tata Motors’ foray into the electric vehicle segment will increase inventory in the future.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned almost Rs 1,125 crore on these two actions in a single day. The flagship Indian stock market investor shared that his stock buying decisions are based purely on risk-reward ratios.

However, under the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shareholding model, the billionaire investor reduced his stake in the two Tata group companies. “I sell for three reasons. If earnings have peaked or PE (price / earnings ratio) peaked or I think I can get a better investment [opportunity elsewhere]. Otherwise, I don’t usually sell, ”he said.

Besides Tata’s big hits, some of its other biggest stakes are held in companies like Aptech Limited, NCC Limited, Mandhana Retail Ventures, Nazara Technologies, Ralis India, Agro Tech Foods Limited and Va Tech Wabag Limited.

He also bought shares in state-owned Canara bank, as shown in the lender’s stock ownership model for the September quarter on the ESB website. The record shows that Jhunjhunwala bought a 1.6% stake or 2,909,7,400 shares in the bank.

This is a new investment from Jhunjhunwala, whose name was not in the list of major shareholders in previous shareholder data. Like many other big investors, Jhunjhunwala is also bullish on state banks.

While the majority of his investments are growing and shining, some of them have failed to match the meteoric performance of his portfolio. For example, SAIL shares returned negative for the July to September 2021 quarter.

He bought 1.39% stake in PSU during the April to June quarter. As he rightly said: “The quest to learn is a journey. It is not a destination. I learned a lot, but I’m still learning every day.

Speaking about Tata’s successful Air India bid, he said it gives the stock market confidence that the government’s divestment plan is on track. He also added that around 10 to 12 companies are expected to be divested until March 2022. Potential buyers and bidders are very interested in companies such as BPCL, LIC, Container Corporation of India and Shipping Corporation of India.

Investor Ace pointed out that if the correction occurs, there will be a sideways or circular correction in which one section of stocks could correct while another section could rise further. Taking his optimism to the next level, he said Sensex will hit 5 lakh someday.

Will Sensex achieve such a historic mark? Well, like you, me and the big bull, no one is likely to time the stock markets! For now, let’s continue to invest in good quality stocks and be patient. As Warren Buffett rightly said: “The stock market is a way of transferring money from the impatient to the patient.