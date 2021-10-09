SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders Who Have Suffered Losses on Their Investment in Longeveron Inc. of Class Action and Upcoming Deadline

New York, New York – (Newsfile Corp. – October 9, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Longeveron Inc. (“Longeveron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LGVN) and certain of his officers. The class action suit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and registered as 21-cv-23303, is in the name of a group consisting of all persons and entities other than the defendants who have purchased or otherwise acquired: (one) Class A ordinary shares of Longeveron in accordance with and / or traceable to the Offer Documents (defined below) issued as part of the initial public offering of the Company carried out on or about February 12, 2021 (the “IPO” or “the“ Offer ”); and / or (b) Longeveron securities between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Claim Period”). The plaintiff is pursuing actions against the defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Longeveron Class A ordinary shares in accordance with the offering documents issued in connection with the IPO and / or Longeveron securities during the recourse period, you have until November 12, 2021 to ask the court to appoint you as the principal plaintiff for the group. A copy of the complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 7980. Those inquiring by e-mail are encouraged to provide their mailing address, telephone number and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Longeveron is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the development of cell therapies for aging-related and life-threatening diseases. The Company’s principal investigational product is Lomecel-B, a cell therapy product derived from medicinal signaling cells grown in culture from the bone marrow of healthy young adult donors. Longeveron is conducting, among other trials, a Phase 2b trial of its Lomecel-B product for aging frailty (the “Phase 2b Aging Frailty Trial”). The primary endpoint of the effectiveness of the Phase 2b Frailty Aging Trial is the change from baseline in the six-minute to six-month (or 180-day) walk test for Lomecel-B subjects compared to placebo subjects.

On January 19, 2021, Longeveron filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the IPO, which, after several modifications, was declared effective by the SEC on February 11. , 2021 (the “Declaration of Registration”).

On or about February 12, 2021, in accordance with the registration statement, the Class A common shares of Longeveron began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbol “LGVN”.

Also on February 12, 2021, Longeveron filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the registration statement (the “Prospectus” and, along with the statement of ‘registration, the “Offer Documents”).

Pursuant to the offering documents, Longeveron proceeded with the IPO, issuing 2.66 million Class A common shares to the public at the offering price of $ 10.00 per share, for approximate proceeds of $ 24.7 million for the Company after applicable discounts and sales commissions, and before expenses.

The complaint alleges that the offering documents were negligently prepared and, therefore, contained false statements of material facts or failed to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. In addition, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants have made materially false and misleading representations regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offer Documents and the Defendants made false and / or misleading statements and / or failed to disclose that: (i) Lomecel-B was not as effective in addressing the frailty of aging as the Defendants had led investors to believe it; (ii) as a result, the clinical and commercial prospects of Lomecel-B with regard to the fragility of aging have been overestimated; and (iii) accordingly, the Offer Documents and the public statements of the Defendants throughout the Class Period were materially false and / or misleading and did not mention the information to be contained therein.

On August 13, 2021, Longeveron issued two press releases, one announcing the first results of the Phase 2b trial on frailty in aging, and the other providing a company update and reporting the results. financial statements for the second quarter of 2021. The two press releases disclosed, among other results, that Lomecel-B had “not achieved[ed] . . . statistical significance for the pairwise comparison to placebo “for the primary efficacy endpoint.

Following this news, the Longeveron share price fell $ 1.51 per share, or 27.91%, to close at $ 3.90 per share on August 13, 2021, which is a total decline of 61 % of the offer price.

At the time the complaint was filed, Longeveron’s stock price continues to trade below the offering price of $ 10.00 per share, hurting investors.

Pomerantz, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Paris, is recognized as one of the leading firms in the areas of corporate law, securities and antitrust litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the Dean of the Class Actions Bar, Pomerantz was a pioneer in the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, Pomerantz continues the tradition it established, fighting for the rights of victims of securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and professional misconduct. The firm has recovered numerous multi-million dollar damages on behalf of the members of the group. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

