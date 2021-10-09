Business
NYSE’s youngest female trader earned 12,000 a year; She urges women to talk about money
In 2017, Lauren Simmons made history as the youngest full-time female trader on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Simmons also cemented his name in black history. At 22, she became the second African-American female scholarship holder since the NYSE was founded in 1792.
Her story went viral and inspired women around the world. But part of the story was missing. The renowned trader only earned $ 12,000 a year from her full-time job, according to an article she wrote for Business intern.
Although I am eternally grateful for this opportunity and this stepping stone, I appreciate her more for the life experiences that she has lent me because truth be told, not everything that glitters is always gold, has shared Simmons withBusiness intern. “My life goal is to be part of a movement promoting change and giving minorities, be they women, people of color or younger generations, the tools to help them chart their own. path to success.
From merchant to financial influencer
Since quitting her job as a trader and turning down multiple job offers, Simmons has already carved out an impressive career for herself. Its story has been picked up by Hollywood and a movie is currently in development. Actress Kiersey Clemons has been selected to play the role of Lauren Simmons in the new film. She is also preparing for the premiere of Become public. This is a new digital series that will allow retail investors to access featured offerings while watching the show. The series will air on entrepreneur.com on October 19.
As she continues to advance in her career, Simmons realizes that conversations about money are important to a woman’s ability to thrive. Unfortunately, these conversations are often overlooked. Women are always paid less than men do not use their bargaining power. This is why Simmons tries to be transparent about the money on social media platforms. She wants more women to improve their relationship with money and have open conversations that can move all women forward.
Let’s not make money a taboo subject. Let’s be open about compensation and what was currently being paid. That’s what makes the needle move, Simmons shared with NBC News. This secret society we live in when we talk about personal finance strikes me as strange. I have very open conversations with everyone about the salary and how much I’m making and the deals that haven’t gone well, and I hope that can inspire people to do better.
Own your power
Simmons walked to the Wallstreet Steps with a degree in scientific genetics from Kennesaw State University. Although she has no previous finance background, she bagged her name for a job on the NYSE floor. She continued to take bold steps in her career and took advantage of opportunities that would increase her income.
I got a lot of bad advice from people telling me I was going too high, ”Simmons told NBC News.
Simmons was not distracted by the opinions of others. She decided to aim high and capitalize on her earning potential.
“I specifically chose high paying jobs and essentially more advanced management jobs. I would see men between 18 and 21 having jobs created for them, or they would instantly become vice-president. Why can’t I apply? We must realize our power and our greatness, and accept that we are absolutely capable of applying for these positions.
Simmons urges women to learn the skills they need to become better at what they choose. While growth doesn’t happen overnight, you can achieve your goals if you focus on your mission.
Pick up a book, listen to my podcast, read, Google, ”Simmons said. “Everything is accessible”
As more women embark on new careers during the pandemic and exercise their bargaining power, Simmons shared these words of wisdom: Always have a smart exit strategy, but embrace that power. Life is too short to do less.
Sources
2/ https://www.blackenterprise.com/nyses-youngest-female-trader-earned-12000-per-year-shes-urging-women-to-talk-about-money/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos