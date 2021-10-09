NYSE’s youngest female trader earned 12,000 a year; She urges women to talk about money

In 2017, Lauren Simmons made history as the youngest full-time female trader on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Simmons also cemented his name in black history. At 22, she became the second African-American female scholarship holder since the NYSE was founded in 1792.

Her story went viral and inspired women around the world. But part of the story was missing. The renowned trader only earned $ 12,000 a year from her full-time job, according to an article she wrote for Business intern.

Although I am eternally grateful for this opportunity and this stepping stone, I appreciate her more for the life experiences that she has lent me because truth be told, not everything that glitters is always gold, has shared Simmons withBusiness intern. “My life goal is to be part of a movement promoting change and giving minorities, be they women, people of color or younger generations, the tools to help them chart their own. path to success.

From merchant to financial influencer

Since quitting her job as a trader and turning down multiple job offers, Simmons has already carved out an impressive career for herself. Its story has been picked up by Hollywood and a movie is currently in development. Actress Kiersey Clemons has been selected to play the role of Lauren Simmons in the new film. She is also preparing for the premiere of Become public. This is a new digital series that will allow retail investors to access featured offerings while watching the show. The series will air on entrepreneur.com on October 19.

As she continues to advance in her career, Simmons realizes that conversations about money are important to a woman’s ability to thrive. Unfortunately, these conversations are often overlooked. Women are always paid less than men do not use their bargaining power. This is why Simmons tries to be transparent about the money on social media platforms. She wants more women to improve their relationship with money and have open conversations that can move all women forward.

Let’s not make money a taboo subject. Let’s be open about compensation and what was currently being paid. That’s what makes the needle move, Simmons shared with NBC News. This secret society we live in when we talk about personal finance strikes me as strange. I have very open conversations with everyone about the salary and how much I’m making and the deals that haven’t gone well, and I hope that can inspire people to do better.

Own your power

Simmons walked to the Wallstreet Steps with a degree in scientific genetics from Kennesaw State University. Although she has no previous finance background, she bagged her name for a job on the NYSE floor. She continued to take bold steps in her career and took advantage of opportunities that would increase her income.

I got a lot of bad advice from people telling me I was going too high, ”Simmons told NBC News.

Simmons was not distracted by the opinions of others. She decided to aim high and capitalize on her earning potential.

“I specifically chose high paying jobs and essentially more advanced management jobs. I would see men between 18 and 21 having jobs created for them, or they would instantly become vice-president. Why can’t I apply? We must realize our power and our greatness, and accept that we are absolutely capable of applying for these positions.

Simmons urges women to learn the skills they need to become better at what they choose. While growth doesn’t happen overnight, you can achieve your goals if you focus on your mission.

Pick up a book, listen to my podcast, read, Google, ”Simmons said. “Everything is accessible”

As more women embark on new careers during the pandemic and exercise their bargaining power, Simmons shared these words of wisdom: Always have a smart exit strategy, but embrace that power. Life is too short to do less.