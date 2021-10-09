Lets break the comfortable profit club on equity issues

The Mail on Sunday is launching a campaign today to end the discrimination retail investors face when successful companies are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

We believe it is totally unacceptable that most of the companies that list their shares on the UK stock market exclude small investors from participating in the Initial Public Offering (IPO).

This flies in the face of the country’s reputation for embracing small shareholders, an initial impetus given by the successful privatization of slices of state-controlled UK industries in the 1980s and more recently bolstered by the creation of platforms wealth, designed to allow people to buy and sell stocks with the push of a button on their computer or phone.

It also damages the UK’s global reputation as a capital raiser for high-tech companies. But more importantly, it is inherently unfair because it has created an uneven playing field that allows large institutional investors, typically global mega-banks, to earn their financial living at the expense of retail investors.

The goal of our Fair Play for Small Investors campaign is straightforward for ALL companies that list shares in the UK through an IPO to be required to offer a tranche of shares to retail investors. In one fell swoop, it would eradicate the discrimination that currently exists, allowing small investors to enjoy the same financial benefits or suffer the same losses that the city’s large institutions suffer from the start as shareholders.

Our campaign, sparked by the fact that only ONE of the top 15 IPOs of this year (Deliveroo) entered the retail investor, garnered broad support, even from companies who are normally reluctant to talk to us.

Chris Hill, managing director of wealth management platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said retail investors “should not be unfairly prevented from participating in IPOs.” He adds: “Retail investors improve the efficiency of markets, helping to create deeper and more liquid funding pools.

Andy Bell, boss of rival platform AJ Bell, said that “the growing number of engaged retail investors in the UK should be seen as an attractive source of capital for any company considering an IPO”.

Bell believes that most retail investors are long-term shareholders who invest through a pension plan or Isa. As a result, they “help create a healthy and diverse shareholder base”.

Sometimes, he adds, shareholders will also be clients of the listed company, which can help build brand loyalty and deepen customer relationships.

When AJ Bell made its own IPO in late 2018, a fifth of the shares went to clients.

Bell says, “From experience, we know that companies are discouraged from including retail investors in their IPOs by their financial advisers. Indeed, it is easier and faster for advisers to place shares with institutions they know.

“This ignores the benefits of shareholder diversification, brand awareness and customer loyalty that can be achieved by sequestering a portion of the shares for retail investors on an IPO.”

Richard Wilson, managing director of wealth manager Interactive Investor, also supports The Mail on Sunday campaign. He says a free market is “stifled” by financial institutions that put the interests of commercial investors ahead of those of retail investors. “It is both blatantly unfair and absurd,” he said. “Investors can buy complex financial instruments like contracts for difference all day. But when it comes to investing up front in some of the country’s most exciting companies, they are left out. How crazy is that? ‘

The technology platform PrimaryBid is currently trying to help ordinary investors gain access to IPOs by encouraging issuers that originate the offers to include them.

He’s also at the forefront of discussions with the city’s government and regulator on how to make IPOs more user-friendly for retail investors. Discussions, by the way, that may ultimately lead to more retail-friendly IPOs, but that will likely not result in our campaign’s goal for ALL IPOs to offer shares to ordinary investors.

Like The Mail on Sunday, PrimaryBid believes that retail access to IPOs should be a “fundamental right”. Mike Coombes, Head of External Affairs at PrimaryBid, says: “The current system is unfair. It is either an initial public offering or it is not and most are not. Markets are either public or they are not. It’s a matter of public inclusion.

Last week we asked PrimaryBid to release some numbers on the biggest IPOs listed on the London Stock Exchange this year that have excluded retail investors.

Most of the names are familiar like the shoe maker Dr Martens; cybersecurity specialist Darktrace; Danish consumer review site Trustpilot; Moonpig Internet greeting card business; and the cosmetics company Revolution Beauty.

He looked at the 15 biggest quotes by market capitalization, see table opposite. He then compared the price at which the stocks were listed (the price paid by supporting financial institutions) to the price at which they opened on the first day of listing (in theory, the price at which retail investors could first buy them). .

Of the 15 listings, 11 had opening prices higher than the listing price. In other words, retail investors eager to get a share of the stock as soon as possible were forced to pay on the odds sometimes by a huge amount.

About 40% in the case of Big Technologies, famous for its personal Buddi and Darktrace alarms; 29% (tinyBuild video game specialist); and more recently Oxford Nanopore where shares opened at 5.45 against a listing price of 4.25.

Coombes said: “Nanopore is one of the largest IPOs in the UK [where the initial share price is way above the listing price]. It should be a good lightning rod for a more in-depth discussion of investor access and their inclusion in IPOs. ‘

Dan Lane, senior analyst at the Freetrade investment platform, is a bit more colorful with his comments. “Seeing massive fluctuations in value after an IPO is a kick in the teeth,” he says.

“It doesn’t tell us anything about the company and everything about excluding institutional tactics just before and after a listing.”

SO WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN NEXT?

The government is looking for ways to make IPOs more inclusive. A consultation on the issue ended last month. Although this is welcome and may, for example, lead to a simplification of the prospectuses that companies are required to publish, if reaching retail investors is not enough.

Richard Wilson of Interactive Investor agrees. He says such “cosmetic” changes are not the solution. What we need is legislation that requires all publicly traded companies to reserve a slice of shares for ordinary investors.

Such a “quota” system works well in France and Singapore and Wilson says there is no reason why it cannot work in the UK. This is why we support such a movement. Fair play for ALL equity investors.

Our campaign will not prevent some companies from doing IPOs in the coming months that exclude the ordinary investor. The likes of the PureGym gym operator; the PodPoint electric vehicle charging company; specialist in Gousto food boxes; and even Wilson’s interactive investor (he wouldn’t confirm that) are all supposed to be considering IPOs.

Some of these companies will do the right thing and embrace all the investors and we will applaud them wholeheartedly when they do.

But others won’t because they don’t have to. We will criticize them and rightly so. And we will continue to criticize until the government, in favor of a larger shareholder base, erases this injustice. Sharing for all.