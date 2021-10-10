Business
Canned Seafood, Crackers and Beef with Sauce
Grocery stores, beware: several recalls were announced these past few days on seafood, crackers and canned beef with gravy.
Buyers should be on the lookout for certain products from Northeast Seafood Products (which distributed seafood linked to a Salmonella outbreak), Simple Mills (which warns consumers of a packaging error that can lead to serious allergic reactions) and Crider Foods (which issued a recall for canned beef with gravy after discovering it may have been contaminated with dangerous levels of lead).
Health officials are urging consumers who have purchased any of these recalled products to throw them away or return them.
Salmonella outbreak linked to various seafood products
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced food safety alertFriday linked to a salmonella outbreak linked to seafood.
Seafood distributed by Northeast Seafood Products, based in Denver, Colo., Has been recalled. The products had been sold at seafood counters at Albertsons, Safeway and Sprouts grocery stores in Colorado and included haddock, monkfish, bone-in trout, grouper, red snapper, red cod, sea perch, Pacific cod, halibut, coho salmon, Atlantic salmon. servings, snapper, tilapia, all-natural salmon fillet, Pacific sole and farmed striped bass.
The products were distributed fresh but may have been frozen by companies or consumers, according to the CDC.
The epidemic has so far resulted in more than 100 illnesses and 19 hospitalizations in 14 states: Colorado, Washington, Wyoming, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey and Connecticut. The majority of cases have occurred in Colorado.
Symptoms of salmonella can include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria. Most people can recover without treatment after four to seven days, but some, especially children under 5 and adults 65 and older or those with weakened immune systems, may require medical treatment or treatment. hospitalization.
Simple Mills Almond Flour and Finely Ground Sea Salt Crackers
Simple Mills has issued a voluntary recall of his boxes of finely ground almond flour and sea salt crackers after discovering they had been wrapped with bags of farmhouse almond flour and cheddar crackers.
The boxes do not warn consumers of the presence of milk, a potential allergen that can cause a serious or even fatal allergic reaction.
The product’s UPC number is 856069005131 with expiration dates between February 12 and 15 and was sold in individual boxes or in a three or six pack of 4.25 oz.
Affected retailers who include Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publish and Cabbage have been notified and are removing the product from their warehouses, distribution centers and stores, Simple Mills said. As of October 7, there has been a report of a consumer showing mild symptoms.
Those who have purchased the affected product can contact Simple Mills at [email protected] or (312) 410-8414 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST.
Canned Beef with Crider Foods Sauce
Based in Georgia Crider Foods recalled over 525,000 pounds beef canned with gravy products that can be contaminated with dangerous levels of lead from a spice blend from an outside supplier, according to a Friday advisory from the US Department of Agriculture.
The products were shipped to stores across the country. There have so far been no confirmed reports of adverse effects from the product.
The recalled items include 12 oz cans of roast beef and gravy with best buy dates October 22 and March 15, 2023 from Hargis House, Clovery Valley, Hostess, Laura Lynn, Amour and Harvest Creek. The recalled products carry the EST establishment number. 31812 on the box.
