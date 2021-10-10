SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Firm Pomerantz Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc Of Class Action And Upcoming Deadline





New York, New York – (Newsfile Corp. – October 9, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPPI) and certain of its officers. The class action lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, and registered as 21-cv-01612, is in the name of a group consisting of all persons and entities other than the defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by the Defendants in violation of federal securities laws and to exercise remedies under Sections 10 (b) and 20 (a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its senior officials. If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Spectrum during the Class Period, you have until November 1, 2021 to request the court to appoint you as the lead plaintiff for the Class Action. A copy of the complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 7980. Those inquiring by e-mail are encouraged to provide their mailing address, telephone number and the number of shares purchased. [Click here for information about joining the class action] Spectrum is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets pharmaceuticals in oncology and hematology. The Company’s products under development include, among others, ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. In December 2018, Spectrum submitted a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (the “ ROLONTIS BLA ”). The story continues The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading representations regarding the Company’s business, operations and compliance policies. Specifically, the Defendants made false and / or misleading statements and / or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS manufacturing plant maintained deficient controls and / or procedures; (ii) the aforementioned shortcomings have reduced the likelihood that the FDA will approve ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore greatly overestimated the prospects for approval of ROLONTIS BLA; and (iv) accordingly, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all material times. On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding ROLONTIS BLA. CRL cited manufacturing deficiencies and indicated that a re-inspection of the Company’s manufacturing plant will be required. On this news, the Spectrum share price fell $ 0.70 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $ 2.55 per share on August 6, 2021. Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris and Tel Aviv, is recognized as one of the leading firms in the areas of corporate, securities and antitrust litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the Dean of the Class Actions Bar, Pomerantz was a pioneer in the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of victims of securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and professional misconduct. The firm has recovered numerous multi-million dollar damages on behalf of the members of the group. See www.pomlaw.com. CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz srl

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext 7980 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99157

