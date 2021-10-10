Business
Stick to wide exposure to commodities amid China’s energy crisis, says IOC
Commodity investors are expected to remain diversified as China’s electricity crisis rocks global energy and materials prices, according to a market analyst.
Although buyers of exchange-traded funds have invested nearly $ 12 billion in China-based ETFs this year, trying to profit from an element of the crisis may not be the best strategy, Dave said. Nadig from ETF Trends to CNBC’s “ETF Edge” this week.
“What we really understand or are starting to understand is the interconnection between the energy markets, industrial production and industrial metals, and I think it’s a bit difficult to play one of between them, “said the company’s chief investment officer and chief research officer said in Monday’s interview.
For example, the United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) climbed more than 4% last week as investors try to cash in on the widely used manufacturing metal.
“It’s a market that I think requires an iron stomach if you’re trying to make one-on-one calls,” Nadig said. “I think broad base exposure is the way to go.”
The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) fits that description, he said.
A low-cost offering invested in 23 commodity futures spanning the energy, metals and soft commodities markets, COMB’s global exposure may be ideal for some investors, said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares, in the same interview.
“Of course, there are other more specific investments like gold, for example, like oil. There are other ways to be much more specific in terms of targeting different commodities,” said Rhind, whose company also manages the popular GraniteShares Gold Trust. (BAR).
“Whether you are specifically concerned with energy, whether you are concerned with food prices, whether you are only concerned with inflation itself, there are ways to find that in the ETF market,” said Rhind.
Another market analyst suggested avoiding commodities altogether.
“Don’t try to be a hero,” Matthew Bartolini, the SPDR’s head of Americas research at State Street, said in the same interview.
“A lot of people have been burned in the past trying to predict the trajectory or pace of different commodity prices, especially oil, which is so tied to different parts of the world economy, especially what’s going on. in China, but also the reopening, “Bartolini said.
Instead, he suggested investors consider the ripple effects of commodity price pressures. This could lead to higher inflation and higher prices for consumers, in which case things like inflation-protected Treasury securities could do well, he said.
“Don’t try to predict the unpredictable with so many unknowns in the market and just try to earn a few basis points in your bond portfolio, which is really hard to do these days,” Bartolini said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/09/stick-to-broad-commodities-exposure-amid-china-power-crunch-cio-says.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]