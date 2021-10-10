2 growth stocks crypto fans would love

Cryptocurrencies likeBitcoinand Ethereum operate on blockchain technology, which has the potential to revolutionize many industries by helping to decentralize them and make their use of data more efficient. While investing in digital currencies can be fun and exciting, it can also be extremely risky. A safer option is to buy shares of companies that are looking to make more use of blockchain in their businesses (or that accept cryptocurrencies as payments).

Two actions that correspond to this profile areCigna(NYSE: CI) andPayPal funds (NASDAQ: PYPL). Both investments can give investors exposure to the emergence of blockchain, without taking so much risk.

1. Cigna

Health insurance companies are not known to be on the cutting edge of technology. But some companies in the industry have come together to find ways for blockchain to help improve and change the way their operations work. Health insurance provider Cigna and many other notable healthcare companies including Anthem, Etna (whichCVS Health owns) and Cleveland Clinic, announced the formation of Avaneer Health in June. Among the objectives of Avaneer: “to ensure confidentiality and reduce the costs of data exchange” and “to remove[e] administrative barriers and resolve[e] inefficiencies in transactions between parties. “

The goal is a bit abstract and it’s hard to gauge what that would mean for a company like Cigna. While this can lead to cost savings down the road and improved efficiency, no one can guess how much it will amount to. Blockchain is still in its infancy and it could be a long time before the results of this initiative bear fruit for Cigna or any other company in the healthcare industry.

But for investors who want at least some blockchain exposure, this is a pretty safe way to gain it. Cigna is anything but a risky stock – it generated over $ 160 billion in revenue last year and has consistently posted a profit. While its net margin is typically less than 6% of sales, Cigna has been in the dark for each of the past five years.

For crypto fans, buying Cigna shares is a way to diversify into an industry where you might not expect too much optimism on the blockchain. If nothing else, you can buy and forget the stock while still collecting a solid 2% dividend yield from the company (still better than the S&P 500 1.3% on average.

2. PayPal

PayPal is much more entrenched not only in the blockchain, but also in crypto. In September, the fintech company announced the launch of a new app that makes it easier for users to manage all of their finances in one place. In addition to paying bills and sending and receiving money, they can also buy and sell crypto through the app.

But the use of crypto isn’t new to PayPal. Users have been able to use cryptocurrencies as a source of funding on its platform since last year, when the company announced that it can be used for payment at the millions of merchants who accept PayPal.

And there are signs that crypto adoption is starting to pay off for the business. In April, PayPal allowed users of Venmo (designed to send money between friends rather than for trading purposes) to buy, sell, and hold crypto. And in the company’s latest earnings report, Venmo processed $ 58 billion in transactions for the period ending June 30, growing at a rate of 58% year-over-year. And that builds on already strong results a year earlier when Venmo’s volume increased by 52%.

PayPal has the potential to benefit much more in the short term from the authorization of cryptocurrencies on its platform by increasing the volume. In its most recent quarter, sales topped $ 6.2 billion (a record), increasing at a rate of 17% year-over-year. And PayPal makes even more profit than Cigna – in the past 12 months, its net income has been over 20% of revenue.

For more aggressive growth investors, PayPal may offer more immediate benefits from the growing popularity of blockchain while remaining a low risk investment.