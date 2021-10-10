Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

47 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















As of October 3, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report on coal stocks for power plants showed 25 plants had coal stocks for less than seven days for Delhi.

Coal supplies dwindle in country, states seek reserves for uninterrupted electricity


New trends

71% of India's adult population received first dose of Covid vaccine: government



namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi458.000.100.02
ntpc141.10-1.70-1.19
Indiabulls Hsg240.90-2.40-0.99
Nhpc30.600.050.16

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting