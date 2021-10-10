Actions will be informed by IMF review and results





Stocks saw another roller coaster week end lower amid economic concerns over global commodities, especially energy, with prices soaring skyward, but a successful review of IMF loans, strong financial results and improving Covid situation could turn the tide, dealers said. The KSE-100 stock index of Pakistani stock exchanges struggled between a high and low of 45,105 points and 44,284 points, respectively, to conclude at 44,477 points, down 394 points or 0.9% from week after week. Looking ahead, we expect the market to show positivity in the coming week as negotiations with the IMF for the sixth tranche have concluded, brokerage firm Arif Habib Ltd said in its report. weekly market review. In addition, the brokerage said, the falling rate of infection of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan and the slowdown in global oil prices would ease the pressure on the external account. However, current macroeconomic concerns such as rising imports, rising inflation rates due to rising oil prices and pressure on the currency could keep the market in a range, he said. he adds. According to a report by brokerage firm BMA Capital, the market has once again succumbed to concerns over soaring commodity prices, the depreciation of the rupee, upcoming negotiations with the IMF and sales. abroad due to the reclassification of MSCI as Frontier Markets (FM). As a result, average traded volumes remained low at 265 million shares, down 25% week-over-week, while daily trade value also fell to $ 60 million, down 21% week to week. Brokerage firm AKD Securities said that, reeling from the disappointing performance of the previous weeks, the index continued its negative trajectory throughout the week, soaring commodity prices, rising inflation and the widening of the trade deficit playing on feelings. On top of that, analysts at AKD Securities said market sentiment reflected concerns about the upcoming IMF review and political uncertainties. The cement sector was one of the main laggards for the week, losing 5.6% week-on-week as coal prices continued to trade near their 10-year high in a backdrop of increased demand for power generation in developed economies, AKD analysts said. Market direction will likely be determined by the coming earnings season, the geopolitical situation and the most important IMF review where official talks are expected to take place next week, AKD Securities analysts said. The government appears to be formulating strict measures to increase the tax base. In addition, they said increases in gas and electricity tariffs were also on the agenda. The downward contribution was led by cements (268 points), fertilizers (110 points), oil and gas marketing companies (47 points), power generation and distribution (30 points) and engineering (25 points). The main losers from a script perspective were LUCK (139 points), FFC (45 points), PPL (39 points), CHCC (38 points) and SNGP (34 points). While the main script winners were MARI (144 points), UBL (69 points), SEARL (41 points), MTL (27 points) and COLG (26 points). The foreigners unloaded shares worth $ 3.70 million, up from a net sale of $ 21.85 million last week. Significant sales were observed in commercial banks ($ 9.85 million) and fertilizers ($ 4.33 million). Locally, purchases were reported by individuals ($ 7.13 million) followed by mutual funds ($ 3.61 million). In the outgoing week, inflation is estimated to have reached 9% in September, the trade deficit widened by more than 100% to reach $ 11.66 billion in June-September, cement sales fell sharply by 6% in July-September, the State Bank of Pakistan announced new measures to curb dollar outflows, the IMF demanded an increase in income tax, sales tax, regulatory fees and the rupee recovered as the central bank curbed some outflows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/899071-stocks-to-take-cue-from-imf-review-results The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos