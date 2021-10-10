SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law firm Pomerantz reminds shareholders who have suffered losses on their investment in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f / k / a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II the class action and the deadline to come





New York, New York – (Newsfile Corp. – October 9, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP) f / k / a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC”) and some of its officers. The class action lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and registered as 21-cv-04349, is on behalf of individuals and entities who: ( a) purchased or otherwise acquired securities of ATI between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021 inclusive (the “Recourse Period”); and / or (b) held Class A ordinary shares of FVAC as of May 24, 2021 and were entitled to vote at the extraordinary meeting of FVAC on June 15, 2021. The plaintiffs are pursuing actions against the defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). If you are a shareholder who (a) purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of ATI during the Class Period, and / or (b) held Class A ordinary shares of FVAC as of May 24, 2021 and were entitled to vote at the FVAC special event of June 15, 2021 meeting, you have until October 15, 2021 to ask the court to appoint you as the principal plaintiff of the class. A copy of the complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 7980. Those inquiring by e-mail are encouraged to provide their mailing address, telephone number and the number of shares purchased. [Click here for information about joining the class action] FVAC was a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies. ATI is an outpatient physiotherapy company. It owns and operates nearly 900 physiotherapy clinics in 25 states. The story continues On June 17, 2021, ATI went public through a business combination with FVAC (“Business Combination”). The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and / or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the business, operations and prospects of the Company. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physiotherapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the workforce; (3) that due to the above, the Company has had difficulty retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that due to the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants’ positive statements regarding the activities, operations and prospects of the Company were materially misleading and / or lacked reasonable basis. On July 26, 2021, prior to the market opening, ATI released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, the period in which the business combination was completed. Among other things, ATI reported that “the acceleration of attrition among [its] second trimester and third trimester therapists, combined with increased competition for clinicians in the workforce, has kept us from meeting the demand we have and increased our labor costs. the Company has reduced its guidance for fiscal 2021 due to the aforementioned factors. Following this news, the company’s stock price fell $ 3.62, or 43%, to close at $ 4.72 per share on July 26, 2021, on unusually high trading volume. The share price continued to fall to 19% in the next trading session. Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris and Tel Aviv, is recognized as one of the leading firms in the areas of corporate, securities and antitrust litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the Dean of the Class Actions Bar, Pomerantz was a pioneer in the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of victims of securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and professional misconduct. The firm has recovered numerous multi-million dollar damages on behalf of the members of the group. See www.pomlaw.com. CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz srl

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext 7980 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99185

