ETF Weekender: Decisive Moments for Volatility, BlackRock and Bitcoin

In this week’s edition: The SEC worries about complex leveraged funds just as it approves new ones. BlackRock is changing the way it handles proxy voting for major clients. And everyone is holding their breath on a Bitcoin ETF.

Turn up the volume

What happened: Investors flocked into complex leverage products the same day the Securities and Exchange Commission issued warnings about their risky nature. Yet that hasn’t stopped America’s biggest regulator from approving new funds that reinvent two infamous volatility strategies.

Why it matters: Leverage and reverse funds are magnets for controversy, but many investors love them, as evidenced by the influx of cash to catch a rebound in stocks. This is why the SEC is at an impasse. He gave the proposed new funds the go-ahead because they play by the rules, but days later SEC Chairman Gary Gensler announced they were looking at the risks involved and possible new rules to protect them. investors.

Power to the people

What happened: BlackRock is giving more voting rights to some of its bigger customers.

Why this is important: was it pushed or jumped? The asset managers’ move comes just as the SEC is proposing new rules for big funds to provide more information on how they vote. At the same time, recent research shows that simply directing cash to the good companies and away from the bad ones creates little incentive for companies to perform better. At least one thing is certain: the shift to using voting power to change purchasing power is accelerating.

Approval search behavior

What happened: A US Bitcoin ETF powered by the futures market could be approved this month up to four, in fact.

Why it matters: Americans are being left behind by Canada and Europe, where crypto products are now well established. Yet the US market is still the largest in the world, so issuers with the first-mover advantage could suck in a lot of money.

A wave of new ETFs will likely find it increasingly difficult to attract trading volumes in an already crowded market. The 10 largest funds account for almost half of turnover, with 80% of products launched in 2008 or earlier. Since the start of 2020, 648 ETFs have entered the market almost a quarter of the total. Yet only 30 implementations since the start of 2014 have generated sales of over $ 10 billion in the past 12 months.

