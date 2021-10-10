Stock market triggers: 10 factors that could boost Dalal Street stock next week

Indian markets closed in the green on Friday as S&P BSE Sensex regained 60,000 points, while Nifty50 finished the last session of the week just a few points of 17,900. Sensex added 381 points, while Nifty50 gained 105 points to close at 60,059 and 17895, respectively.

Nifty50 and Sensex both ended the week with a gain of over 2%. Nifty50 gained 2.1% and Sensex gained 2.2% thanks to IT and consumer durables stocks for the week ended October 8, 2021. Nifty IT and S&P BSE consumer durables stocks gained peaked on the national stock market benchmarks last week. In the larger market, the Nifty Next50 index fell 0.23% or 100 points to 43,270.70, NiftyMidcap50 closed in the green after gaining 39 points or 0.45% to 8,592.15.

Among the sector indices, Nifty bank closed flat with a positive bias and Nifty Financial Services closed negatively. Nifty Bank closed Friday’s session at 37,775.25, up 22.05 points or 0.06%, while Nifty Financial Services lost 63 points to close at 18,274.10.

Weekly Market Outlook: Expert Opinion

Speaking on last week’s stock market performance, Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The domestic market has been volatile in the first half of the week with global concerns over the default. US debt as well as rising bond yields and crude oil. The price weighed on investor sentiment. However, as global concerns subsided with falling bond yields and the price of crude, the domestic market began to gain momentum.

He further said that the expectation of good quarterly numbers and the RBI’s accommodative policy measures in its bimonthly policy announcement helped boost investor confidence. “The RBI kept rates unchanged and maintained the status quo on an accommodative stance. GDP growth for fiscal 22 was held at 9.5% while easing inflation concerns by lowering the CPI forecast from 5.7% to 5.3%, giving the market a boost, ”said the market expert.

Despite the global semiconductor shortage, auto stocks rallied in hopes of a recovery in demand during the holiday season, he said.

“It has been a good week for the Indian market where it has outperformed most of its global peers due to worries about global energy crises and concerns about inflation. 3.5%. Infosys, Wipro and HCL tech will publish their numbers next week, so we’re going to see a lot of volatility in the market, especially in the IT sector, ”said Santosh Meena, head of research, SwastikaInvestmartLtd.

We’ve put together a list of 10 factors that could drive the trend on D-Street over the coming week:

1Company results:

As Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd kicked off the earnings season on Friday, several companies are set to report their September quarter results next week. HDFC Bank, Infosys, Wipro, HFCL, Delta Corp, TataMetaliksLtd, GM Breweries, Mind Tree, CyientLtd, AvenueSupermartsLtd, Tata Coffee, Alok Industries, Ultratech cements and many more will come with their September quarter numbers in the coming week. .

Speaking about second quarter corporate earnings, Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Over the coming week, domestic investors will focus on second quarter corporate earnings. information technology will be at the center of concerns as they are expected to publish their results in the coming days. “

Inflation data for September 2:

September’s inflation data will be another factor that will decide the mood of the equity market going forward over the next week or so. US employment data on their radar to determine the course of world markets in the coming week, ”Vinod Nair said.

The government will release the IIP and CPI figures on October 12 and WPI will be announced on October 14. “Besides corporate profits, the market has to contend with macro numbers. The market expects strong growth in industrial production but at the same time worries about inflation,” Santosh Meena said. .

3 Air India-Tata Agreement

Tats Sons, in a historic auction Friday, won back Air India for Rs 18,000 crore. The official confirmation of this acquisition came after the market closed on Friday. The deal is expected to have an impact on aviation and PSU banking stocks. “Tata reclaims Air India, this is a historic moment and it is a sigh of relief for lenders. PSU banks, mainly Bank of Baroda, will be the biggest beneficiary as it has substantial exposure to the aircraft from If we are talking about airline stocks, the competition will increase so we might have a negative sentimental impact on the listed players, but the opportunity for scale is high, so the long term outlook is positive for all of us. industry, ”said Research Manager SwastikaInvestmartLtd.

4. Technical view:

Nifty is trading in a near critical resistance area of ​​17950-18000 where it could witness some selling pressure again, but if it manages to trade above this area we could see a rally towards the levels of 18200/18300. On the downside, the 20-DMA of 17650 is immediate and important support; below 17450 is a critical support level as below 17450 we could see a significant correction.

Bank Nifty is trading in near critical resistance area of ​​3800-38300; above that we can expect a strong short cover rally towards 39000, otherwise there is a risk of profit taking where 20-DMA from 37500 is critical support; below, we can expect further selling pressure towards the 36500/36000 levels.

“If we are talking about the data, then the market is lacking in FII buying, but getting strong support from DIIs, HNIs and retail investors. Is neutral to positive. On the options front, the option 18,000 strikecall has the highest OI of 37lac for an October 14 expiration, while the 17,800 strikeput has the highest OI 32.7lac, so 18,000 is a significant and psychological barrier, ”Meena said.

5Launch of weekly futures in the dollar-rupee currency pair

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will launch weekly futures on the US dollar-Indian rupee (dollar-rupee) currency pair from October 11, according to the NSE statement. There will be 11 weekly futures contracts available for trading. This will exclude the expiration week where the monthly contract expires on Friday. According to the release, the trade size will be $ 1,000 and will be available for trading in the currency derivatives segment of the exchange. Previously, NSE had started trading weekly options for the dollar-rupee currency pair on December 3, 2018.

6 Company actions:

The week starting October 11 also featured significant corporate actions.

* GensolEngineering Ltd

The ex-date of the shares has been set by the company for October 11 and the registration date for it is October 12. The action has been proposed to be split into a 1: 3 bonus ratio.

* DCM Shriram

DCM Shriram has scheduled Monday as the record date for the stock split. The split ratio decided is 1: 5 shares.

* Thejo Engineering Ltd.

The bonus allocation of Thejo Engineering Ltd was decided in the 2: 1 ration and the start date and registration date were set for October 12 and 13, respectively.

* KesoramIndustries

KesoramIndustries’ rights issue will close on Monday with a rights ratio of 133: 274; The issue price is set at Rs 50 per share and the size at 799.99665 shares.

* RPP Infra Projects

RPP Infra Projects will also close its rights issue of Rs 48 crore; Issue price set at Rs 30 per share and Ratio of rights at 3: 5.

* Tata Consulting Services (TCS)

The board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services will meet to consider the interim dividend on October 14. TCS Ltd reported second quarter profit at Rs 9624crand declares second interim dividend at Rs 7 / share, ex-dividend date of October 14th. The registration date is October 18.

7 Global benchmarks

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Friday October 8 after data showed weaker-than-expected job growth in September, but investors still expected the Federal Reserve to start cutting its purchases of active this year, a Reuters report said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.69 points, or 0.025%, to 34,746.25. The S&P 500 lost 8.42 points, or 0.19%, to end at 4,391.34 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 74.48 points, or 0.51%, to 14,579.54.

The Asian market closed largely in the green as the Chinese stock market resumed activity after a week’s vacation on Friday. The Japanese Nikkei closed 371 points at 28,049 and the Hang Seng Index at 24,838, up 136 points. Speaking about global factors, Meena said, “Global factors will also play an important role in driving the market. are slightly weak, but the internals are strong.The yield on U.S. bonds is above 1.6, the dollar index is above 94, and the price of Brent crude is above $ 83, which may lead to a correction in the market, but the market is ignoring them all for now because the momentum is very strong. “

8FII & DII activity on the spot market:

According to the latest data to date, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and DIIs were net sellers with Rs 64.01 crore Rs 168.19 crore in the spot market. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) or Foreign Portfolio Investors (REITs) refer to investors from other countries who invest in Indian stock markets. National Institutional Investors (DII) include local mutual funds, insurance companies, local pension funds, and banking and financial institutions.

9 Primary market

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO will go public on Monday, October 11, according to broker Upstox. The IPO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management, which began on September 29, was subscribed 5.25 times on the closing day of the subscription. The initial sale of shares of Rs 2,768.25 crore received bids for 14.59.97,120 shares against 2.77.99,200 shares offered, according to details of NSE’s consolidated offering.

10 Rupee

The rupee fell 20 paise to close at 74.99, down 20 paise from its previous close, against the US dollar on Friday, as higher crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment, even though domestic stocks ended with good gains, PTI said. In the interbank forex market, the local currency opened at 75 and saw an intraday high of 74.91 and a low of 75.16 against the US dollar in day trading.