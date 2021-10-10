In case you missed it: 7 key stories from October 3-9, 2021





Market Office: Great Northern Plazas, an open-air mall in North Olmsted, is now owned by Seattle-based real estate firm Bridge33 Capital, in a $ 264 million portfolio sale of five similar properties by Retail Value Inc. of Beachwood. Bridge33 Capital, which seeks value-added opportunistic investments, was founded in 2013 and has a post-transaction portfolio of 9 million square feet of retail and office buildings in 23 states. Retail Value is a spin-off from SITE Centers Inc. of Beachwood to divest properties that SITE Centers did not want to keep in its portfolio. Read the full story. Time of IPO: Arhaus Inc., based in Boston Heights, has filed a registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a proposed initial public offering. The number of shares for the proposed offering of Class A common shares of the retailer and the price range for it have not yet been determined. The company has applied to use the symbol “ARHS” to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The statement noted that the offer “is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offer can be made, or as to the size or actual terms of the offer. . Read the full story. More growth: Park Place Technologies, an IT services provider based in Mayfield Heights, plans to add 150 jobs over the next three years. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.631% eight-year tax credit for the business on Monday, October 4. one year old company. Park Place employs 467 people in the region, with a total annual payroll of nearly $ 30.1 million. The new positions could add $ 7.5 million to the payroll, the Ohio Department of Development said. Read the full story. Main events: Spectra, a nationwide management company that operates more than 330 locations, will help wake Cleveland’s IX Center from its pandemic-induced slumber. Industrial Realty Group LLC, the real estate developer that took over the IX Center in late August, has chosen the Philadelphia-based company to oversee the events of the colossal complex. Quiet since mid-March 2020, the Center IX is repositioning itself as a hybrid property. Industrial Realty Group, which bought the shares of longtime operator IX Center Corp., plans to preserve a home for popular consumer shows while redeveloping parts of the building and surrounding land for industrial tenants. Read the full story. Want to succeed: OverDrive, based in Garfield Heights, announced the recent expansion of its corporate headquarters to welcome 75 new employees. The company, which provides digital reading and virtual lending platforms for libraries and schools, has built 7,000 square feet of new unoccupied space on its 18-acre Blue Sky campus in Garfield, according to a statement from Team NEO. Read the full story. Aim high: The Spire Institute and Academy has announced that it will add an 89-room Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel next to its massive sports complex in Geneva, with the hotel scheduled to open around this time next year. The hotel will have 55,000 square feet of space and four floors. It will include a “state-of-the-art” fitness center, according to the developers, with an indoor pool and patio overlooking nearby Speyer Lake. The hotel will be managed in the future by InterMountain Management, based in Monroe, Louisiana, which specializes in the selected service hotel and extended stay segments. Read the full story. A solid foundation: Deborah D. Hoover will step down as President and CEO of the Burton D. Morgan Foundation next summer, having led the foundation since 2007. During that time, the foundation has awarded more than $ 70 million in grants. Upon her departure at the end of June 2022, she will be a consultant in her own firm, Feldspar Consulting Group. Read the full story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crainscleveland.com/economic-outlook/case-you-missed-it-7-key-stories-oct-3-9-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos