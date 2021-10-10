Has the Chinese government just appointed Lenovo? – channel news





Eight days after Chinese PC company Lenovo filed for a successful sale of shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, it was suddenly pulled after the stock market, said it had ended the process of examination and requested the termination of the placement. It is not known whether the Communist-led Chinese government has anything to do with the decision or if the decision was part of a new operation against large Chinese companies in the wake of Beijing’s broader crackdown on the giants of China. the technology that has wiped out more than $ 1 trillion in the value of tech stocks. in China as the United States and China clash over trade issues. For many years, Alibaba’s largest shareholder, Jack Ma, was the child star of China’s tech boom, until he gave a controversial speech that led the Communist Party to transform it. in “public enemy number one”. He is now $ 32 billion poorer. Lenovo, whose shares are already listed on the New York and Hong Kong stock exchanges, had planned to raise AU $ 2.1 billion in Shanghai, making it the first Chinese company to sell Chinese certificates of deposit (CDR ) in the Chinese financial center. for technology companies. The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), which operates the Star Market, announced that it had ended the process of reviewing Lenovo’s request to sell shares early Friday, October 8, and had approached Lenovo to withdraw the request with its listing sponsor China International Capital Corporation (CICC), according to a statement released by the Exchange. The pullback is the second largest IPO cancellation in Shanghai since Ant Group, whose double listing of US $ 39.7 billion was foiled in November 2020. The surprise cancellation is a setback for Star Markets ‘push to lure overseas-listed Chinese companies to be listed at home, as part of Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ edict for investors nationals are benefiting from the capital growth of the country’s tech champions, according to the Chinese newspaper The South China Morning Post, which is actually owned by Alibaba. Lenovo is the first so-called Red Chip company to raise funds in Shanghai via CDRs, the post said. Red Chips, listed in Hong Kong, is an offshore company with assets and operations located in China. Certificates of deposit are certificates issued by banks that represent shares issued by companies, usually those domiciled outside the market where they are traded. CDR is China’s attempt to expand and deepen the onshore capital market of nations in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Lenovo had requested the sale of 1.3 billion CDRs, each receipt representing one Lenovo share. Recently, Lenovo shares have been on a major boost, in the first quarter profit jumped nearly 120 percent to US $ 466 million while revenue rose 27 percent to $ 16.9 billion US compared to last year. The company’s net profit margin reached its highest level in several years at 2.8 percent. It is headquartered in Hong Kong and has 63,000 employees in 180 global markets. Lenovo shares have risen 2.7% in Hong since the SSE agreed to its plan to sell CDR on September 30. When the announcement was made by the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Lenovo shares fell 4.67%

About the author of the message David Richards has been writing about technology for over 30 years. A former Fleet Street reporter, he wrote the award-winning Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union series for the Bulletin which led to a royal commission. He is also a Logie Laureate for his outstanding contribution to television journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he founded Australia’s largest tech media company and, before that, the third largest PR firm which became the founding company of Ogilvy PR. Today, he writes about technology and its impact on businesses and consumers.

