A bull run reaching Assam’s Barpeta district isn’t good news: here’s why

For the past two weeks, lower Assam has made the news for all the wrong reasons: yet on September 25, Barpeta, some district in lower Assam, made the headlines of The Times of India as one of the Top 10 Sources of New Equity Investors Since March. The district now represents 0.8% of total new investors in the country,according to the statisticsregistered by the National Stock Exchange in August. The figure places the district alongside cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad, which have traditionally been major centers of economic and commercial activity in India.

The short story titled Bull run reaches Barpeta excited many natives of the district, more accustomed to the negative image of the district as one of the most flood-affected districts in the state. The title even made more upbeat natives of the region to reflect nostalgically on the district’s history as a hub for traders who once traveled long distances, braving rugged terrain.

The recent bull run both globally and nationally shows that such stock market trends have not reflected adequately on the health of the economy and humans, especially in a year that has seen lives and fortunes ravaged by Covid-19. The New York Times reported that in a year in which millions of people lost their jobs and many more lost their lives, a combination of rising personal income and falling spending rates pushed the overall savings rate of the wealthiest Americans, whose choice to put their savings in stock has the effect of stock market indiceshovering through the roof. The story is not much differentin India this year.

However, even amid a growing divergence between the bull run and the real economy, news of an economically backward district in a remote corner of India’s northeast region surprised serious observers.

For those unfamiliar with Barpeta, the district is among the 250 most backward districts selected for backward regions grant funds during the 11th Five Year Plan. The Assam Human Development Report (AHDR) reports the district’s annual per capita income for the year 2012 at Rs 21,828,which is less than a third of the national income per capitaduring the same year. The AHDR report further observes a high Gini coefficient of 0.6 for Barpeta, highlighting a high inequality in the distribution of income. A high level of inequality for a low average income only shows that a significant segment of the district’s population lives at the subsistence level.

According to the report, more than a third of Barpeta residents are identified as poor in the Multidimensional Poverty Index, the broadest measure of poverty going beyond income as indicators.

The subsistence sector cannot generate demand to attract adequate physical investment from the private sectors, both retail and institutional. In this context, we must read with skepticism the emergence of the district as a hub for stock market investors. In addition, with the expansion of organized retail trade in two important townships of Barpeta and Barpeta road, the national or regional capital has taken on the leading role in merchandise trade, leaving local capital with few investment opportunities.

The growing number of Barpeta turning to retail stock investors could thus highlight the lack of internal dynamism for physical investment within the neighborhood, which would have benefited residents more.

In fact, the low level of private investment statewide has plagued Assam for quite some time. The region’s low deposit-credit rate has long been a hot potato among political parties. In 2012, the major nationalized banksoperating in the state reporta credit-to-deposit ratio of 38%, compared to 143% in Tamil Nadu, 102% in Andhra Pradesh, 113% in Haryana.

The Assam Economic Survey 2018 reports that things have hardly improved over the years,with the CDR ratio falling to36.90% in 2015 against 77.4% nationally. A low loan-to-deposit rate suggests that the state cannot use even the limited savings generated in the region.

Only 38 percent of the total deposits collected in the region are granted in the form of credit to locals, compared to over 77 percent nationally and a much higher proportion for the more economically advanced state. The scenario could be even worse for a relatively poorer neighborhood like Barpeta.

While Assam has witnessed digital diffusion in recent times, the lack of physical investment opportunities means that digital access only facilitates speculative investment, taking precedence over physical investment in the region. Such speculative investment will probably only serve as another channel to strengthen the already existing outflow of savings through a low credit deposit rate.

The economic trajectories that have made Barpeta a hub for stock market investors may reflect a greater malaise plaguing the state as a whole. It is high time that the public authorities, both central and state, strive with adequate policy measures to ensure that the region does not get trapped in a low level of income-producing economic activities. weak and unequal. The flight of savings out of the region via banks and, more recently, the stock markets is a concomitant result of such a process.

Growing regional disparities reflect these trends, with the state’s GDP per capita increasing only 1.55 times over two decades 1993-2012 compared with states such as Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra reporting an increase. per capita 2.55 to 3 timesduring the same period. To reverse these trends, governments, both state and national, need to revive investment in the region, the benefits of which are wider.

Rajib Sutradhar teaches economics at Christ (Deemed to be) University, Bangalore

