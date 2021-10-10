Indian Cos raises $ 9.7 billion via IPOs in January-September





Buoyed by bullish investor sentiments, India saw companies mop up $ 9.7 billion from initial share sales in the first nine months of 2021, the highest amount for the nine-month period in two decades, according to a report. As many as 72 initial public offerings (IPOs) hit the stock market during the January-September period of this year in India and strong sentiments were also visible in global markets, according to leading consultancy firm EY. EY, in its latest report, said the global IPO market continued to thrive until the third quarter of 2021, resulting in the most active third quarter in terms of number of transactions and products during over the past 20 years. “In India, total proceeds in FY2021 are $ 9.7 billion through 72 IPOs, which is also the highest product in the first nine months of the past 20 years,” he said. -he declares. For the nine-month period, India recorded the highest number of 130 IPOs in 2018. In the three months ended September 2021 alone, India witnessed 31 IPOs that grossed just over $ 5 billion in total. During this period, there were eight IPOs of diversified industrial products and five in the technology segment. “These sectors were also the largest in terms of issuance proceeds in the third quarter of 2021. The three largest IPOs in terms of proceeds were Zomato, Nuvoco Vistas Corp and Chemplast Sanmar,” the report said. Prashant Singhal, Emerging Markets, Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) leader at EY, said India’s IPO market was on a bullish momentum and had one of the busiest quarters since the fourth quarter of 2017. “The outlook for the next quarter remains positive with several new economy and technology-driven IPOs. Stock indexes are at an all-time high, giving the primary market a boost. “Like global markets, investors are ready to invest in companies with attractive business models, fair valuations, good corporate governance and quality management teams,” Singhal noted. . Of the 72 IPOs through September this year, 15 were from the Diversified Industrials sector and 11 were from the Consumer Products retail segment. Reflecting strong investor sentiment in recent months, the 30-stock Sensex hit new highs and hit an all-time high of 60,412.32 points during intraday trading on September 27. The benchmark index crossed the 60,000 mark for the first time on September 24. Globally, the third quarter of this year saw 18% more transactions than the previous third quarter record set in 2007 and 11% higher revenue than the last record third quarter in 2020, according to the report. “In the third quarter of 2021 alone, 547 IPOs raised $ 106.3 billion. Since the start of the year (YTD), there have been a total of 1,635 IPOs that have raised $ 330.7 billion, an increase of 87% and 99% year over year. respectively. “Overall, third quarter totals have already passed 2020 in terms of number of transactions and products,” the report said. EY noted that a key driver of activity in the third quarter of 2021 was the rebound in IPO markets in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), particularly the stock exchanges. Europe, India and Tel Aviv, as well as IPO candidates to raise capital before the start of the planned reduction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/biz-tech/2021/10/10/indian-cos-garner-dollar97-bln-via-ipos-in-jan-sep.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos