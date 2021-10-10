3 of the best stocks to buy in October

After a volatile September, the market got off to a good start in October, with the S&P 500 Index scoring five of the first six days in the green. Historically, October has turned out to be a good month for the market, but a lot of uncertainties remain with the delta variant still lingering, bond yields rising, the Federal Reserve talking about cutting its bond purchases and with the debate over. Washington’s debt ceiling was due to rise before the end of the year. With all the uncertainty, a panel of Motley Fool contributors have assembled a trio of the top three stocks to buy this month: Capital of Silvergate (NYSE: SI),StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), andUniversal display (NASDAQ: OLED). Here’s why each of these three choices has the potential to win big in the long run.

Huge earning potential in this crypto-bank

Bram Berkowitz (Silvergate Capital): Silvergate Capital has absolutely taken off recently, with shares rising about 30% in the past week. In the past year, the stock has increased 863%. While Silvergate seems expensive, I think the payoff might be worth it with the amount of potential earnings from this bank, which operates in the cryptocurrency space.

Silvergate Capital has implemented a proprietary payment system called the Silvergate Exchange Network, which allows two parties on the network to conduct real-time transactions 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This has made the platform attractive to institutional traders and crypto exchanges that trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies because cryptocurrencies are traded 24 hours a day. SEN has allowed Silvergate to add many customers who bring deposits at zero fees and to whom it can also sell other banking products. more traditional, which generates commission income.

During the first half of the year, SEN onboarded a ton of new customers, allowing the bank to grow from around $ 5.3 billion in deposits to over $ 11 billion. Deposits grew so rapidly that Silvergate invested more than half of its total assets in securities earning only 1.35% on average. This makes Silvergate incredibly asset sensitive, meaning that when rates rise more of its assets will revaluate with interest rates, while many of its zero-cost deposits will not rise, increasing margins. form the bank. According to Silvergate’s latest regulatory filing, a 1% change in the Federal Reserve’s fed funds rate would send net interest income to the bank, essentially the money the bank earns on its loan and securities portfolios, up nearly 52% over the next year. To add some perspective,Bank of America, one of the most asset sensitive banks, would only see its net interest income increase by around 20% in a similar situation.

Silvergate also has an absolutely huge opportunity in the stablecoin space. Stablecoins are digital assets linked to a commodity or other currency like the US dollar. SEN currently serves all major US stablecoin issuers, allowing them to use the platform to mint and engrave digital coins. Recently, Silvergate entered into a great partnership with Facebook to become the exclusive issuer of the social media giant’s U.S. dollar stable coin, called Diem. If successful, Silvergate will be able to earn money on fees through the minting and burning of Diem, generate more net interest income by managing the US dollar reserves to which Diem is tied and have more bank customers to cross-sell to. And think about the size of Facebook’s audience. If Diem is successful, it could be a huge revenue driver for Silvergate.

While Silvergate correlates with and is impacted by the price of cryptocurrencies, it also does not hold any on its balance sheet or mine them, which in my opinion gives it less exposure than a pure cryptocurrency stock.

Get a piece of the fintech revolution in Latin America

Keith Noonan (StoneCo): E-commerce is poised to experience huge long-term growth in Brazil and other Latin American markets, and consumers in these territories will almost certainly continue to shift to card and mobile payments and to make greater use of banking services. StoneCo is a fintech services company helping to facilitate these changes, and investors with a long-term time horizon should consider taking advantage of recent sales of the stock.

StoneCo’s stock price fell after the company reported disappointing quarterly results in late August, and the stock was only up 9% from the market close on the day it went public in 2018. .

StoneCo’s revenue fell 8% year-on-year in the second quarter due to issues with the company’s credit operations and broader issues with Brazil’s credit registry system. Relatively high inflation and political tensions in Brazil didn’t help matters either.

On the other hand, the company continued to add new small and medium business customers at an impressive rate, attracting more than 140,000 new merchants to its platform during the quarter. The total volume of payments for merchants in the category jumped 104% from the period a year earlier, and the core business still looks pretty strong.

StoneCo is currently trading down around 64% from its 52 week high. The company has a market capitalization of around $ 10.5 billion and is valued at around 74 times expected sales this year. This earnings multiple may seem intimidating against the backdrop of the recent setbacks the company is facing, but the growth prospects for the company remain bright and stocks look cheap at current prices.

Between the growing adoption of credit cards and e-commerce in Brazil, StoneCo has favorable winds in the back and the company has already established itself as a leader in Latin American fintech. The stock could offer big gains to investors who are willing to look past short-term turmoil.

OLED displays are getting cheaper and cheaper, as is stock OLED

Nicolas rossolillo (universal display): At a tech conference in mid-September, Universal Display’s CFO Sidney Rosenblatt explained that next-generation OLED displays will still only be present in around 600 million smartphone units this year on a total estimated at 1.4 billion products manufactured. What about televisions? Only around 7-8 million OLED units this year out of an estimated 240-260 million. Other laptop and car displays are just starting to use ultra high definition OLED displays.

Suffice it to say, the Universal Display is still a long-term growth stock given the huge potential it has yet to unlock as devices gradually undergo an upgrade from existing LED displays. Revenue has grown by over 160% over the past five years, but Universal’s partner manufacturing companies have rapidly increased OLED capacity. More expansion is underway.

However, since Rosenblatt’s comments a few weeks ago, Universal’s stock has been pummeled. Shares are down about 28% since early August. Higher interest rates (which lower the value of a company’s future profitability), political uncertainty (the debt ceiling in the United States and the problems of real estate developers in China) and concerns about summer and early fall due to delta variant cases weighed on the action. .

So universal display seems like a great long-term value right now. Sure, the stock trades 56 times over the past 12 months for free cash flow, but this is a double-digit growth company (expected sales growth of 30% in full year), and the bottom line has steadily increased at an even faster rate over time. Additionally, Universal had $ 733 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of June (nearly 10% of the company’s entire market cap) and no debt. A steadily increasing dividend, which currently pays 0.5%, also sweetens the deal. Simply put, this is a fantastic long-term tech company that just went on sale.