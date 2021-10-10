PepsiCo rose more than its sales outlook on Tuesday





PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shareholders have other reasons to be happy. The company recently reported third quarter results which included surprisingly strong sales and earnings. These gains came despite major challenges, including supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs. Not only has Pepsi overcome these issues, the beverage and snack giant has released its second consecutive upgrade to its outlook for 2021. Let’s dive into it. Sales trends PepsiCo’s sales trends once again exceeded expectations, with organic revenue increasing 9%, slightly faster than the rate the company achieved in the first half of 2021. Sales through the start of September benefited from more modest declines in the Quaker Foods division than a year earlier. Pepsi also recorded much higher volumes in most of its international markets, while the US snack division benefited from the price hike. “We are pleased with our results,” CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a press release, “as we have experienced very strong growth in net sales while carefully navigating a supply chain and environment of dynamic and volatile costs “. Costs are on the rise Pepsi has offset these cost concerns with a mix of solid execution, price increases and product innovation, including new flavors in successful brands like Doritos. These gains allowed operating profit to increase by 5% after adjusting for changes in exchange rates, which translates into only a modest drop in margin and slightly lower profits, by one year. on the other. Cash flow has been strong, with operating cash flow reaching $ 6.6 billion so far this year, up from $ 6.1 billion a year ago. Pepsi is spending a large chunk of that money paying off debt incurred at the start of the pandemic, with less spending on share buybacks at the moment. But these buybacks are expected to accelerate again in the near future thanks to robust demand and more favorable earnings prospects. The New Perspective The best news in this report was Pepsi’s second consecutive update to its 2021 forecast. Organic sales are now expected to jump 8% this year, about double the pace of the previous year. business had been successful in each of the previous two years. Pepsi entered the year predicting gains of around 5% before raising that forecast to 6% in July. The earnings outlook also saw another upswing, with earnings set to jump 11% overall. This forecast implies a weak fourth quarter ahead as Pepsi invests in its manufacturing and supply chains while staying focused on price increases. But shareholders still see the potential for a third consecutive year of strong results in terms of organic earnings, cash flow and sales. Given this track record, it is curious that the stock has underperformed the market in 2021. Pepsi is growing much faster than it has in years and is preparing to increase its profit margins in 2022 and beyond. Of course, cash yields are declining this year and the outlook for short-term earnings is murky. But investors looking for a stable dividend-payer with attractive growth prospects should be happy to own this consumer-grade stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/10/10/pepsico-raised-more-than-just-its-sales-outlook-on/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos