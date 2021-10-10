SEC deepens manipulation of corporate EPS





The Securities and Exchange Commissions review of corporate earnings per share has brought complaints against three companies in the past year or so, and may be further targeted under new leadership from regulators.

The initiative, launched a few years ago, examines the earnings per share of the majority of U.S. public companies at least once a year, looking to spot questionable published figures. The team working on the effort, which is part of the SEC’s enforcement division, uses analytics and has built a database to try and identify potential manipulators of EPS, the commonly used measure of financial performance of a company.

Three cases isn’t a huge amount, but it shows they are focused on them, said David Rosenfeld, associate professor of law at Northern Illinois University and former co-head of enforcement at the office of the SEC in New York. It takes a long time to disentangle cases involving accounting issues. The SEC’s continued efforts to scrutinize these companies are part of President Gary Gensler’s far-reaching political agenda to demand more stringent corporate reporting and revise certain business models of Wall Street companies in order to better protect investors. Investors use a company price-to-earnings ratio, which is calculated by dividing the stock price by EPS, to help assess the value of stocks relative to earnings. S&P 1500 companies’ EPS has grown significantly over the past decade, and average quarterly EPS, as of June 30, was $ 1.298, down from 38 cents a year earlier, when companies faced the onset of the pandemic. coronavirus, according to FactSet research systems Inc., a data provider. In recent years, stock prices have grown faster than corporate earnings, although corporate earnings remain the main driver of long-term stocks. Analysts are offering EPS estimates for companies ahead of quarterly earnings announcements based on their expected future growth. It is not known to what extent companies rely on profit management practices to meet or exceed analyst estimates. Many investors suspect that manipulation of BPA is more common than cases suggest, said Amy Borrus, executive director of the Council of Institutional Investors, which represents pension funds and other large fund managers. Find out more about the SEC EPS survey BPA manipulations generally go undetected by auditors performing high-level reviews of companies’ quarterly financial statements. Auditors typically test a company’s internal controls and ask executives about why they made significant or unusual journal entries during a given time period, said Denis Usher, partner in charge of corporate services. audit and consultancy for companies listed in the United States within the professional services firm Mazars USA LLP. A challenge in detecting manipulation is that accounting adjustments are generally small and do not exceed a certain materiality threshold that auditors use to determine which aspects of quarterly adjustments to review, he said. In August, the SEC’s so-called EPS initiative tasked Healthcare Services Group Inc., which provides housekeeping and other services to health facilities. The agency said the Bensalem, Pa.-Based company failed to recognize and disclose the eventuality of material loss or potential future loss related to a timely resolution of a private dispute, as required by the principles. generally accepted accountants in the United States. According to the stock exchanges, there are approximately 5,500 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. SEC officials use risk-based data analyzes to find companies that may have engaged in manipulation, and sometimes rounding issues can lead to an investigation. The initiatives database was built on the basis of academic research dating back to 2009 that examined the unusually high absence of the number 4 in quarterly financial figures for companies, asking whether companies incorrectly rounded their profits. Companies continue to use the number 4 in their quarterly unrounded EPS in less than 10% of cases, highlighting the potential for profit manipulation through strategic rounding, said Nadya Malenko, associate professor of finance at the University. from Michigan. She conducted the research with former SEC Commissioner Joseph Grundfest and Yao Shen, assistant professor of finance at Baruch College. Newsletter Sign-Up Journal of the CFO The Morning Ledger provides daily corporate finance insights and insights from the CFO Journal team. The researchers assumed that each number should appear in tenth place in the unrounded EPS 10% of the time. Some companies might have an unusually low usage of 4 by statistical coincidence, but there is a strong correlation between this low usage and companies’ future restatements in their overall financials, Ms. Malenko said. We have a metric that appears to be a remarkably powerful predictor of problematic accounting behavior, said Grundfest, now a professor of law and business at Stanford University. The SEC seeks to detect other profit management practices that violate federal securities laws, including failing to record contingencies of losses in the appropriate quarters and making unwarranted adjustments, such as those made to stock-based compensation accounts. Prior to the Healthcare Services Group settlement, the SEC said in September 2020 that it had made similar accusations of BPA inflation for two other companies, modular mat maker Interface Inc. and financial services firm Fulton Financial Corp. Fulton Financial agreed to pay $ 1.5 million to settle the charges, while Interface settled $ 5 million and Healthcare Services for $ 6 million. The median fine that state-owned companies paid in cases involving financial reporting for the fiscal year ended September 2020 was $ 1.5 million, according to consulting firm Cornerstone Research. Interface and Fulton Financial declined to comment. Health services did not respond to a request for comment. Companies and individuals have not admitted or denied the charges in settlement with the SEC. The U.S. securities regulator is currently investigating several companies about potential earnings per share manipulation as part of the ongoing initiative, which could lead to charges, a person familiar with the matter said. Unlike initiatives such as those focused on share class selection disclosure in which investment advisers provide conflicts of interest related to their practices and short selling, the EPS initiative is to investigate financial fraud, which is particularly complex. The probes require witnesses and auditors to testify and that the SEC conduct a detailed GAAP analysis. Investigations into financial fraud typically take between 18 and 24 months. Recent SEC regulations may cause auditors to review more quarterly journal entries than they normally would, Mazars Mr. Usher said. It could increase our sense of risk with these little journal entries that we might not have paid so much attention to in the past, he said. Write to Mark Maurer at [email protected]

