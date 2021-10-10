Charlie Mungers has doubled its Alibaba investments

Warren Buffett’s longtime partner Charlie Munger has revealed that a company he chairs has nearly doubled its investment in the Chinese internet giant.
Alibaba Holding Group .
Munger, vice president of
Berkshire Hathaway
(teleprinter:
BRKb
), is also president of
Daily newspaper
(ticker: DJCO), and provides the company investment expertise. Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona, and produces news services; it also has significant equity stakes, with a portfolio valued at $ 225 million as of September 30.
Daily newspaper unveiled last week in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it held 302,060 U.S. Alibaba depositories at the end of September, meaning it bought 136,740 ADR in the third quarter.
Munger declined to comment on the additional ADR purchases.
The Daily Journal bought more ADR from Alibaba during a period of weakness; they fell 35% in the third quarter, while the
S&P 500 Index
was flat. Chinese regulators announced new rules during the period, puzzling investors. Alibaba has invested in a stand-alone start-up. We also recently spoke with an investor about the opportunities in China.
Alibaba’s ADRs surged last week, possibly due to a wider rally of relief. So far in the fourth quarter, stocks are up 9.1%, compared to the S&P 500’s 2% rise.
Daily Journal initiated a position in Alibaba by buy 165 320 ADR Alibaba in the first trimester. Munger told us that the Daily Journal bought shares of Alibaba with cash equivalents that would typically be invested in Treasuries, but bond yields are now so low. [U]Unless its long-term outlook looks good, Munger noted, a common stock is not considered a good cash equivalent.
Alibaba’s ADRs are not performing well in the short term, being up to the S&P 500 every full quarter this year, and are down 31% so far in 2021. The index is up 17%. % since the beginning of the year.
Alibaba was the Daily Journals’ third largest investment by value as of September 30.
Bank of America
(BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are its two largest, and banks are up 46% and 59%, respectively, since the start of the year.
Inside Scoop is a regular Barrons column covering the stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, called insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other prominent figures. Due to their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory bodies.
