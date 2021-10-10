India Inc’s revenue likely increased 18-20% year-on-year to Rs 8.2 billion in Q2





Rising commodity prices and continued recovery in demand for consumer discretionary products likely increased business revenue by 18-20% year-on-year to Rs 8.2 lakh crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year , indicates a CRISIL Research study of 300 companies (excluding the services and petroleum sectors) which represent 55 to 60% of the market capitalization of the National Stock Exchange. Revenues from discretionary consumer products such as autos likely grew 19-21% year-on-year, helped by higher volumes and achievements. Construction-related sectors are estimated to have grown 22-25% year-on-year, benefiting from the weak base effect of the last fiscal year. Overall revenue growth would be mainly supported by price increases induced by more expensive raw materials. Year-over-year volume growth would be predominantly single-digit in key segments except commercial vehicles. Certainly, the growth momentum would have slowed compared to the 47% year-on-year increase observed in the first quarter. On a sequential basis, overall revenue is likely to have increased by 8-10%. Revenue from consumer discretionary products is expected to have increased 23-25% sequentially after demand was hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first quarter. Construction-related sectors are estimated to have experienced moderate growth of 3-5% as seasonal weakness slowed execution and volume growth. Automotive sector revenue is estimated to have increased 27-30% sequentially, driven by increased achievements. This, in turn, should drive the growth of ancillary segments such as automotive components and tires, which likely saw solid growth of 12-14% and 6-10% quarter-on-quarter, respectively. The overall turnover of the sample set is expected to have reached Rs 15.8 lakh crore in the first half of this fiscal year, up 30-32% in one year. According to Hetal Gandhi, director of CRISIL Research, “High commodity prices and healthy achievements would lead to better revenue performance across all industries in the second quarter. No less than 24 of the 40 sectors represented by those 300 companies probably grew by more than 20% on But overall revenue growth would be a step below 15-17% excluding commodities sectors such as steel and aluminum. On a sequential basis, it could be even lower at 8-10 percent, with export-related sectors such as IT services and pharmaceuticals proving to be holding back even though they are experiencing steady growth of 4 to 6%. “ The moderation in income growth is expected to have passed through to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which is expected to increase 5-7% on average sequentially. From an annual point of view, this would be 24-27% higher due to the low base effect. As a result, operating profitability, as represented by the EBITDA margin, would have decreased by 40 to 80 basis points compared to the quarter, as a full pass-through of the large increase in the cost of raw materials would not have not been possible. Almost half of the 40 sectors are expected to record a sequential decline in the Ebitda margin amid rising input prices. While overall margins may have continued to improve year-on-year to 100-120 basis points, excluding companies in the aluminum and steel products segments, they would have contracted by 30 to 70 basis points. “The ability of companies to pass on soaring commodity prices is limited, which limits the rise in margins. Crude oil prices rose 71% in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis and steel prices by 47%. increased due to 2 times higher coal prices and more than 4 times higher spot gas prices. This would exacerbate the problems, causing margins to shrink in the electricity and cement sectors, ”adds Hetal Gandhi. For the first half of this fiscal year, the overall EBITDA margin (for 300 companies) is estimated at 22-24 percent, marking an expansion of 200-250 basis points year-on-year, and driven by an expansion of 380 points baseline in the first trimester. –IANS sn / dpb (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

