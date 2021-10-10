Center imposes stock limits on edible oils to ease market prices





The Department of Food and Public Distribution, in a landmark decision, imposed stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds in order to lower the prices of edible oils in the domestic market for a period up to and including March 31, 2022, informed the Ministry of Consumption, Food, and Public Distribution on Sunday. According to a statement released today by the ministry, the removal of licensing requirements, stock limits and movement restrictions on the Specified Food (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 has been issued with immediate effect from September 8, 2021. Future trade in mustard oil and oilseeds has been suspended at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) from October 8, 2021. The centre’s move will ease the prices of edible oils in the domestic market, bringing great relief to consumers across the country, he said. The ministry said that the high prices of edible oil in the international market have a substantial impact on the domestic prices of edible oil. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Center has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to ensure that the prices of essential commodities like edible oils remain in check. Measures such as streamlining the structure of import duties, launching a web portal for self-disclosure of stocks held by various stakeholders, etc. had already been taken. In a constant effort to further cool domestic prices for edible oils, the Center issued the order which was shared with all states, according to the press release. Under this ordinance, the stock limit of all edible oils and oilseeds will be decided by the state government / administration of the respective Union Territories on the basis of available stocks and the consumption pattern of State / Union territory, with the following exceptions. An exporter, whether it is a refiner, miller, extractor, wholesaler or retailer or trader, having an importer-exporter code number issued by the director general of foreign trade if the exporter is able to demonstrate that all or part of his stock of edible oils and oleaginous seeds is intended for export, to the extent of the stock intended for export. An importer, whether he is a refiner, miller, extractor, wholesaler or retailer or trader, if that importer is able to demonstrate that part of his stock of edible oils and oilseeds comes from imports. According to the statement, in the event that the stocks held by the respective legal entities are greater than the prescribed limits, they must declare it on the portal of the Department of Food and Public Distribution and bring it to the prescribed stock limits such as decided by the Administration of the State / UT where it operates, within 30 days of the issuance of this notification by said authorities. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

