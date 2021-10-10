Index to track the price of oil, economic data





The local exchange is expected to take inspiration from developments in global oil prices, the release of some major economic data and quarantine restrictions for the remainder of October. Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., said investors should watch social restraint measures in the country after October 15. “Easing restrictions, primarily in the National Capital Region, could boost the local market. Until the government’s decision, the market could draw inspiration from our daily cases of Covid-19, ”he explained. Tantiangco noted that a continued decline in the daily tally of local Covid-19 cases could stimulate optimism in the market as it “strengthens the possibility of easing restrictions.” The Philippines recorded an additional 11,010 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 2.65 million. Meanwhile, still-high global oil prices are seen as a downside risk to the market as they could raise concerns about inflation, according to Tantiangco. “If high oil prices hold up, even worse, if they recover further, this could increase inflation concerns which in turn could weigh on the local stock market,” he said. The release of certain economic data would also be monitored, as it would provide investors with clues as to the performance of the economy. These include the upcoming release of July foreign direct investment figures and August data on foreign trade and outbound remittances. Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., also said the release of the latest data on trade, remittances and gross international reserves will be among the local market catalysts this trading week. Ricafort also cited the decision on restrictions in the capital region, the trend of new local cases of Covid-19 and the continued progress of the country’s vaccination program, which includes the pilot inoculation of minors aged 12 to 17. years. Graphically, Tantiangco sees the main index attempting to regain its position above its 10-day exponential moving average, which currently sits at 6,949.40. If he is able to do so, Tantiangco said the market could test its resistance range of 7,000 to 7,100. Otherwise, however, the market is moving within its 10-day exponential moving average and 50-day exponential moving average, which is currently 6,842.55. Profit-taking prompted the local Philippine Stock Exchange barometer’s stock index to close in the red last week as it plunged 0.64% or 44.44 points to end at an intraday low of 6,906.86.

