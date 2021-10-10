Widespread cancellations by Southwest Airlines disrupt weekend travel





Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday and just over 800 on Saturday, wreaking havoc on the weekend travel plans of thousands of passengers. The airline had canceled 24% of all scheduled flights on Saturday, according to FlightAware, a tracking service. By noon as of Sunday, Southwest had already canceled 28% of flights scheduled for the day, with hundreds of additional flights delayed. We encountered weather issues at our Florida airports at the start of the weekend, challenges that were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region, causing significant delays and cancellations, the airline said. in a statement Sunday. We continued to work diligently throughout the weekend to reset our operations with a focus on repositioning aircraft and crews to take care of our customers. Southwest added that recovering from the disruption was more difficult than usual as it operated fewer flights than before the pandemic, complicating efforts to reschedule passengers.

We know that flight cancellations generate frustration for our customers and employees and we apologize, and again thank everyone for your patience as we work first to be safe, and then to be too. as fast as possible in resolving interrupted shots. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on Sunday that it briefly suffered from a shortage of air traffic control personnel, but the issue had long been resolved. Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours on Friday afternoon due to widespread extreme weather conditions, military training and limited personnel in an area of ​​the Jacksonville air traffic control center, a indicated the agency. Some airlines continue to face scheduling issues due to the lack of planes and crews. Indeed, the disturbances of the weekend seem to be limited to the South-West. American Airlines recorded the second highest number of cancellations among US carriers on Sunday, with fewer than 70 flights, about 2% of those scheduled for the day affected. Southwest suffered similar widespread disruption over several days in June, which it attributed to technology issues, both internally and with a third-party weather data provider. Delays prevented crews from reaching the flights they were supposed to work on, compounding the problem.

In a statement on Saturday, the Southwest Pilots Union said it was aware of the widespread cancellations. Last week, the union opposed the airline’s recent announcement that it would make coronavirus vaccination mandatory, but said the cancellations were not the result of any protests by pilots. Update Oct. 8, 2021, 5:39 p.m. ET We can say with certainty that our pilots are not involved in any official or unofficial professional action, the union, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said in the statement. The union said its members will continue to overcome management’s poor planning and other outside challenges, adding that Southwest pilots always maintain the highest level of accountability to their crews, passengers and our airline. A union representing Southwest flight attendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Southwest said last week it would join several of its competitors in demanding that all employees get vaccinated, setting a deadline of December 8 to do so. The warrant is needed to continue doing business with the government after President Biden ordered all major federal contractors to require vaccination, Southwest said. Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s directive on Covid-19 vaccination, airline general manager Gary Kelly said in a statement announcing the mandate. I encourage all employees in the South West to comply with the federal directive, as quickly as possible, because we value each individual and want to ensure job security for all. The pilots’ union, which said it did not oppose the vaccination, had warned that the application of such a mandate could lead to labor shortages and flight disruptions. The union is suing the airline for taking a series of unilateral measures, including compulsory vaccination.

In a case filed in court on Friday, the union said the warrant illegally imposed new employment conditions on pilots and called on a judge to prevent the airline from enforcing that requirement along with other policies and actions. United Airlines, the first major U.S. carrier to impose a warrant, recently said almost all of its 67,000 employees had been vaccinated, except for about 2,000 who had requested religious or medical exemptions and less than 250 who risked being dismissed for non-compliance. . American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airlines have since followed suit. Delta Air Lines has said it will not require vaccinations, but will charge unvaccinated employees an additional $ 200 per month for health insurance.

