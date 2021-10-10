Business
Columbus Day 2021: what’s open, what’s closed on Mondays? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, exchanges, stores, restaurants
Columbus Day 2021 is Monday, October 11.
Columbus Day began in 1792 as an Italian-American holiday, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared a national holiday in 1937.
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and what’s closed on Columbus Day 2020.
Is Columbus Day a Federal Holiday?
Columbus Day is a national and federal holiday. It’s the eighth of 11 federal holidays, followed by Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
The only state that doesn’t consider Columbus Day to be a holiday is Hawaii. The second Monday in October is referred to as Discoverers Day, but it’s not a holiday in Hawaii.
Is there a mail delivery on Columbus Day 2021? Does mail go through?
There will not be mail delivered on Columbus Day, but FedEx and UPS will always make deliveries.
Is the post office open on Columbus Day 2021?
United States Postal Service the offices will be closed.
Are banks open on Columbus Day?
The only major banking chain that plans to stay open is TD Bank.
Most banks will be closed for Columbus Day, including:
Which stores are open on Columbus Day 2021?
Most stores stay open all holiday weekend. Some may even have sales and deals. Below is an overview of some popular retail stores scheduled to open on Monday, October 11.
Note: Buyers should ultimately check with their local store if times vary by location.
- Apple (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Barnes and Noble (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Bass Pro Shops (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Bed bath and beyond (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Best buy (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- BJ Wholesale Club (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Boscov (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Costco (10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.)
- CVS (varies by store)
- Dicks Sporting Goods (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Dollar tree (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; may vary by store)
- Hobby lobby (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Home deposit (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Ikea (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- JCPenney (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Kohls (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Lowes (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Macys (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Marshals (9:30 am – 9:30 pm)
- Michaels (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Nordstrom (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Nordstrom Support (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Office depot (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Old navy (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; may vary by store)
- Petco (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- PetSmart (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Rite Help (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.; may vary by store)
- Sam’s club (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Target (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- TJ Maxx (9:30 am – 9:30 pm)
- Trader Joes (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Ulta (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Walgreens (varies by store)
- Walmart (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.; may vary by store)
- Whole Foods Market (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
Will grocery stores be open on Columbus Day 2021?
Most grocery stores should be open, but some may have reduced hours for the holidays. Buyers should ultimately check with their local supermarket for specific information on opening and closing times, as these can vary by location.
The following major New Jersey supermarket chains are slated to open on Columbus Day:
- Acme (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.)
- Aldi (9 am-8pm)
- BJ Wholesale Club (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Costco (10 am-8:30pm)
- Foodtown (varies by store)
- Lidl (8 am-9pm)
- ShopRite (varies by store)
- Stop and shop (varies by store)
- Trader Joes (8 am-9pm)
- Walmart (varies by store)
- Wegman (6 a.m.-12 p.m.)
- Whole foods (8 am-9pm)
What are the best sellers of Columbus Day 2021?
Columbus Day is one of the most popular federal holidays for retailers in organize massive online sales. Here is a list of some of the biggest retailers that are making sales:
Are the restaurants open on Columbus Day 2021?
Most restaurants should be open for take-out, delivery, and in-person meals. Customers should check with specific restaurants for exact times and information.
Is the stock market closed on Columbus Day 2021?
The New York Stock Exchange is open Monday, October 11.
Nasdaq exchanges will also be open. However, bond markets will be closed.
Are New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations open on Columbus Day 2021?
All Motor Vehicle Commission offices will be closed to observe the Columbus Day holidays. In addition, all offices and courts in the State of New Jersey are closed for the holidays.
Are NJ Transit, PATH, and SEPTA operating on regular schedules for Columbus Day 2021?
New Jersey Transit will observe the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, October 11, 2021. Runners must use NJ Transits Online Trip Planner to check arrival and departure times.
PATH operate on a weekend schedule and SEPTA will operate on a regular schedule.
When is the next federal holiday?
The next federal holiday is Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11. The other two remaining federal holidays are Thanksgiving Day on November 25 and Christmas Day on December 25.
For more information on the history of Columbus Day, watch the video below:
