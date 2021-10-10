Net worth depletion puts MSEI’s future in limbo





Just over a decade after its launch with great fanfare in 2009, the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) could struggle to get its license renewed next year if it fails to raise funds in one. near future. According to the rules, the exchanges must maintain a net worth of 100 crore all the time. But MSEIs’ net worth in terms of cash is likely to have slipped below 100 crore, sources said Activity area. MSEI was previously known as MCX-SX when the exchange was jointly promoted by Financial Technologies (renamed 63Moons) and the MCX commodities exchange. SEBI forced Financial Technologies out of the trading space after being embroiled in the NSEL spot trading fiasco in 2013. But since then MSEI’s fortunes have deteriorated as management has remained mired in even controversies. if it has not found sufficient regulatory support. Painful points galore MSEI was also unable to recover 856 crore from the National Stock Exchange. In 2011, the Indian Competition Commission found NSE guilty of anti-competitive practices and awarded MSEI 856 crore. But the NSE challenged the sentence in the Supreme Court (SC) and the case has dragged on for nearly a decade now. While awaiting the Supreme Court’s opinion on the case involving the NSE, MSEI claimed a GST credit of 43 crore and a MAT credit fee of 1.86 crore to increase his net worth. But, SEBI recently told the stock exchange that it cannot claim the tax credits available as part of his net worth, sources said. In March of this year, MSEI had a net worth of 165 crore, which fell to 158 crore for the June quarter. But MSEI only does business for a few thousand rupees now and lives on the limit, even as Latika Kundu, MD said. Activity area that things were improving. A few years ago, large institutional promoters injected huge liquidity into the stock market through a rights issue, expecting stock exchanges in India to be a scarce commodity. But MSEI did not live up to expectations. He also did not aggressively pursue the NSE-related case at the CS. In the June quarter, MSEI’s loss was 6.7 crore. The net loss for the year ended March 2021 was 24.03 crore. SEBI ordered a forensic audit of MSEI’s financial transactions and transactions on whistleblower complaints of mismanagement and fraud. MSEI did not respond to an email request sent to it on October 6.

