Blackstone Could Get 5X ROI Than Fino

Bombay / New Delhi: The American private equity group (PE) Blackstone is expected to return more than five times its investment in Fino Payments Bank when the latter proceeds to its IPO scheduled for next month.

The regular commercial bank based in Navi Mumbai is a 100% subsidiary of Fino Paytech, which is backed by reputable investors such as Blackstone Group, Headland Asian Ventures Fund 3 Ltd (HAV 3 Holdings), Intel Capital, a unit of the Bank global. and the global development finance institution International Finance Corporation (IFC), ICICI Group and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL).

The decision on shareholder dilution will be made by November.

Blackstone Group, headquartered in New York, initially invested 150 crore (approximately $ 33 million) in Fino Ltd, now Fino Payments Bank, for a significant minority stake in July 2011. With an expected valuation of 5,300 crore for the next Initial Public Offering (IPO), his 15.13% stake in the company is now valued at over 800 crores.

Thus, the investor should achieve annualized returns of almost 18% with his initial investment multiplied by more than 5.3 according to VCircle estimates.

IFC has made a cumulative investment of 31.28 crore since 2007. This represents more than 413 crores now. This translates to over 21% annualized returns and 13 times the cumulative return on investment in absolute terms.

Intel Capital has invested a little more 36 crore in Fino Paytech till date. Its stake value exceeds 406 crore at the given appraisal, which is over 11 times his cumulative investment. It comes down to annualized returns of 21%.

Headland Asian Ventures (formerly HSBC PE Asia), has set up 69 crore and sits on over 608 crore at the time of the IPO. This turns out to be annualized returns of over 20% and almost nine times the returns in absolute terms.

Queries sent by email to investors and Fino did not elicit a response until the time of publication.

Fino has previously expressed his intention to seek to raise a pre-IPO round and a rights issue. 75 crore at the level of the holding company (Fino Paytech). The proceeds from this capital increase will go to a microfinance subsidiary, Fino Finance Pvt. Ltd, ”said a senior official familiar with the agreement on condition of anonymity. The light asset model helps us grow faster. We operate a three-tier pyramid, which helps us digitize cash for e-commerce businesses and individuals, ”the person said.

If the listing goes as planned, this will be the third IPO for a Blackstone portfolio company this year after Sona Comstar and TaskUS.

A fourth holding company, Aadhar Housing Finance, has also applied for listing.

IFC, Intel Capital and other investors are also expected to achieve near-benchmark returns with the IPO of Finos, which received the nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week.

Fino will, however, be forced to collapse the Fino Paytech holding company, which he plans to do with the help of a reverse merger of the entity with the bank. A merger of Fino Paytech with the payment bank could help shareholders realize value, the aforementioned executive said. However, there may not be major exits from strategic investors, ”the executive said.

Fino is expected to be the first payments bank and possibly the first profitable fintech player to enter Indian stock exchanges. The bank became profitable at T4FY20 and has remained profitable since then. For fiscal year 21, Fino achieved an after-tax profit of 20.5 crore compared to a loss of 32 crores in FY20. She had filed the preliminary IPO documents in the last week of July. Since then, senior management has organized roadshows meeting 5-8 investors daily.

The IPO includes a new issue of 300 crore and an offer to sell up to 1.56 crore of shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus. He also intends to do a pre-IPO fundraiser bringing together 60 crores.

