NYSE’s Youngest Equity Trader Lauren Simmons Signs Deal with Spotify

Former New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stock trader Lauren Simmons has teamed up with Spotify to release her podcast. The new project, “The Richness of Body and Spirit with Lauren Simmons», Premiered on Wednesday September 29th. Simmons will share new episodes – – exclusively on Spotify – on Wednesday.

Lauren Simmons went viral after making history as the youngest full-time female trader on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Her story has also inspired many African American women around the world. She was the second black female stock trader since the inception of the NYSE over two hundred years ago.

After earning less than $ 25,000 a year as a stock trader, Simmons quit her job and carved out her own path. Hollywood picked up its story and is now producing a film about the young trader. She is also working with Entrepreneur.com to launch the new digital series,Become public, October 19. The interactive series will give various entrepreneurs the opportunity to introduce investors and become a publicly traded company.

Former NYSE trader talks about money on new Spotify podcast

Simmons has been involved in many conversations about money over the years. Now she’s ready to share her knowledge behind the scenes. Simmons’ Mind Body Wealth podcast will give him another platform to share money information and talk to other leaders about their relationship with money.

I felt it was more rewarding for me to hold the next generation accountable for finances than it was for me to become the product of a company, said Simmons. Know your worth. And here I am. We are going to 100% change the narrative.

She adds: People can talk about sex, politics and so many taboo subjects, but people are so hesitant to talk about money. You must know, what is your relationship to money? This is one of the most instrumental things if you want to change your financial situation.

Simmons Reveals Profits As NYSE Stock Trader

Simmons has been transparent about her earnings while working as a stock trader. She was earning $ 12,000 a year, according to an article she wrote for Business intern in March.

Although I am eternally grateful for this opportunity and this stepping stone, I appreciate her more for the life experiences that she has lent me because truth be told, not everything that glitters is always gold, has shared Simmons withBusiness intern.

In an interview with Gasoline, the famous stock trader shared more details about her salary.

I started in the trading room as an intern, earning $ 5 an hour, if that, Simmons revealed. It was a rite of passage. Other trading floor workers would say, Oh, you’re supposed to start at the bottom. Which I agree, but I don’t, because I think people should be [compensated accordingly for] their time. In the end, I told them, you don’t even pay me minimum wage. And they were able to raise it up to $ 23,000. And that’s what I was earning in the dealing room of the New York Stock Exchange.

Simmons didn’t let her meager income or disappointments hold her back. Instead, she used her experience to catapult her other interests.

My life goal is to be part of a movement for change and to give minorities, be they women, people of color or younger generations, the tools to help them forge their own path. towards success, ”she shared in a Business Insider article.

Thanks to his Spotify podcast, Simmons has the chance to get closer to his life goal. According to Variety, Lauren Simmons signed up to share 24 episodes of the “Mind Body Wealth” podcast.