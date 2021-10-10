Stocks move sideways before key reports





STOCKS could move sideways this week ahead of the release of forecast data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and as the country’s 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation continues to grow. ‘to improve. The 30-member Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) index fell 44.44 points or 0.63% to close at 6,906.86 on Friday, while the broader index of all stocks lost 16.33 points or 0.37% to finish at 4,338.52. Week after week, the benchmark PSEi rose 16.74 points from its ranking of 6,923.60 on October 1. The week started off strong as investors welcomed reports of an improving COVID-19 situation in the country, as well as recently released inflation data for September, the trader said. Timson Securities, Inc. Darren Blaine T. Pangan in a statement. Viber Friday message. The PSA reported on Tuesday that the country’s inflation rate fell to 4.8% in September from 4.9% recorded in August. Meanwhile, the PSEi surpassed the 7,000 level on Wednesday as COVID-19 infections in the country fell below 10,000 last week. However, the index fell again on Thursday and Friday due to profit taking. For this week, Michael L. Ricafort, chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), said the market is awaiting the government’s decision on the restrictions for the remainder of the month, as the pilot implementation of the alert level system in the national capital region will expire. this week, October 15th. Mr Ricafort said investors will also monitor the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program. According to the National Health Departments Immunization Dashboard, the country has administered nearly 48.93 million COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 22.87 million people fully vaccinated as of October 7. Market sentiment could also be shaped by certain election-related tracks, with a view to filing nomination papers, Ricafort added. Nominations for the 2022 national elections ended on Friday, with 97 candidates vying for the country’s top post, 29 running for vice-president and 176 candidates for their senatorial candidacies, among others. Investors can look forward to the series of economic reports slated for release in the coming week to get a clearer picture of the current state of the local economy, said Timson Securities, Mr. Pangan. The PSA is expected to release August trade data this week. Meanwhile, PASB will also release the latest data on the country’s gross international reserves and Filipino workers’ remittances abroad. Moving on to another week, the closest support could be placed in the 6,780 area, while resistance can be pulled down to the 7,065 level, Pangan added. Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte

