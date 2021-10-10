The Great Indian IPO Rush: Investors Seek To Tap A Sparkling Market

MUMBAI – Wearing only a saffron-colored dhoti and taking a yoga pose, India’s most popular yoga evangelist Swami Ramdev surprises his followers in a yoga session: “Do you want to be millionaire? I will give you the mantra to become a millionaire. First open a demat account to trade in the stock market and when I tell you, buy shares of Ruchi Soya. Then invest in Patanjali Ayurved, whose value brand name and market cap are in thousands of crore and you can get it verified from any agency in the world. If you buy Ruchi Soya stock now, no one can stop you from becoming a millionaire and I can help you. guarantee it.

The advice in chaste Hindi, broadcast live on television to millions of his followers last month, was not disinterested. Ramdev is a non-executive director of Ruchi Soya Industries, which manufactures food and cooking oils, and his family owns Patanjali Ayurved, his unlisted holding company. Patanjali is set to sell part of its 98.9% stake in Ruchi Soya in a follow-up public offering, raising 45 billion rupees ($ 608 million).

The politically connected yoga guru isn’t the only one with a stock offering right now. Business owners, from billionaire tycoons and venture capitalists to the Indian government, are planning share sales – although they are likely to be marketed through more conventional channels.

Indian stock markets are experiencing an unprecedented boom, fueled by an influx of new retail investors and optimism about the country’s economic recovery. This sent the benchmark BSE Sensex to a record high above 60,000 last week and opened a window of opportunity for Indian companies to raise funds to reduce debt and plan for new ventures.

“Some companies are reducing their debt, while others need growth capital. Some companies just want visibility for their brand and some investors are just taking the money out,” said Motilal Oswal, president of Motilal. Oswal Financial Services, a Mumbai-based brokerage and mutual fund company. “Maximum fundraising occurs when markets are strong.”

India’s most popular yoga evangelist, Swami Ramdev, is a non-executive director of Ruchi Soya Industries. (File photo by Getty Images)

As part of the Great Indian IPO Rush, companies as diverse as edible oil vendors and hotel booking apps are launching offers in the coming months. Forty-one Indian companies have already raised 669 billion rupees in 2021 so far, a jump from the 266 billion rupees raised by 15 companies in the past year and on the verge of breaking the record for the year. calendar year of 671 billion rupees raised by 36 companies in 2017.

And the pace is picking up. More than 60 other companies have filed for IPO. Records kept by research firm Prime Database suggest that in the current fiscal year ending March 2022, Indian corporate fundraising will exceed Rs 1 trillion.

A signal that sellers will be given a welcome welcome came when Ant Group-backed food delivery company Zomato raised Rs 90 billion in July, with an offer 38 times oversubscribed. Since then, Zomato’s market valuation has exceeded Rs1 trillion at Rs 138 per share, far more than its IPO price of Rs 76 per share.

Startups that have followed him into the market include Oyo Hotels backed by Softbank and another company owned by Ant Group, One97 Communications, which offers payment systems for online purchases under the PayTM brand.

Ant Group-backed food delivery company Zomato raised Rs 90 billion in July. © Getty Images

The Indian government, which owns companies in critical industries ranging from airlines to logistics to ports, is also planning IPOs. He plans to sell up to 10% of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to raise up to Rs 900 billion in the country’s largest IPO. Proceeds from the sale of shares and other privatizations of Hindustan Copper, Bharat Petroleum and Air India will be used to fill a budget deficit and fund social programs that squeeze liquidity.

Indian billionaires are also embarking on the boom. The Aditya Birla group, owned by Kumar Mangalam Birla, raises up to Rs 27 billion by registering its mutual fund activities on Monday. Birla’s joint venture partner, Sun Life of Canada, is also divesting a portion of its stake. It is estimated that the company receives a valuation of up to Rs 250 billion.

Gautam Adani’s Adani group has asked the stock market regulator to register his own cooking oil company, Adani Wilmar, a joint venture with Wilmar International of Singapore, to raise up to Rs 45 billion.

India’s largest company by market valuation, Reliance Industries, owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has not one, but two deals in the works. It plans to list its mobile phone company Reliance Jio – offering an exit option to early investors like Google and Facebook and private equity firm KKR – and its retail arm Reliance Retail. The company has not yet finalized the dates for the IPOs.

Reliance Jio’s listing will provide an exit option for early stage investors like Google and Facebook and private equity firm KKR. © Getty Images

Bankers said BSE Sensex’s new all-time high and strong performance from recent IPOs bode well for those considering listing. Large cash flows from foreign and local investors, rising corporate profits, falling COVID-19 cases, and low costs of capital have all contributed to the vibrant atmosphere.

“The spectacular average gains on day one of trading are attracting participation from institutional investors, high net worth individuals and retail investors,” said Atul Mehra, Managing Director and Co-CEO of Investment Banking at JM Financial.

But some experts warn that the valuations of some companies have reached alarming levels. The price-to-earnings ratio on the BSE Sensex is currently around 31, and other than a brief moment at the peak of the dot-com boom, you have to go back to the mid-90s to see numbers consistently above 30. The p / e ratio peaked at 36 in February of this year before profits improved.

“Given the rich valuations, one cannot ignore the intermittent volatility,” Oswal said. “However, we expect the positive momentum to continue as economic activity improves and corporate profits recover.”

Meanwhile, retail investors old and new, those who have become addicted to trading stocks through mobile phone apps and veterans, continue to buzz about the upcoming hit announcements. “The music is on and I don’t think the party will be over anytime soon,” said Pavan Dharnidharka, a 70-year-old Mumbai-based small investor who started trading in 1977 and retired from a Mumbai company. scholarship a decade ago. “We are preparing to see the Sensex at 100,000,” he added.

As for Ramdev, the yoga guru, his TV pitch caught the attention of the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India. He warned him on September 30 not to give investment advice with a stock sale imminent.