TORONTO Five things to watch in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Closure of the Toronto Stock Exchange: The Toronto Stock Exchange will be closed on Monday for the Thanksgiving holiday. US markets will remain open. Aritzia’s earnings: Aritzia Inc. is expected to release its second quarter results on Wednesday. The Vancouver-based clothing retailer posted a profit of $ 17.9 million in the first quarter, as revenue more than doubled from a year ago, despite closing the majority of its Canadian stores. OSC Roundtable: The Ontario Securities Commission will host a roundtable discussion on the diversity of financial markets on Wednesday. An April study by the Conference Board of Canada found that women held just 15 percent of board seats in 2018, an increase of just four percentage points from 2015, when requirements for compliance or explanation have been initiated in many provinces and territories. Pediatric vaccine submission: Pfizer is expected to file an application with Health Canada next week for marketing approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12. third the size given to adolescents and adults. Cineworld back in court: Cineworld CFO Nisan Cohen continues his testimony in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday and Wednesday. CEO of UK movie chain Moshe Mooky ‘Greidinger said on Wednesday that he plans to sell the RecRoom and signage business of Cineplex Inc. as part of a secret initiative he called Project Jumanji before Cineworld does not waive its agreement to acquire Cineplex. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 10, 2021. The Canadian Press

