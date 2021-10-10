Chinese group Renren, listed in the United States, settles investor complaint for 300 million dollars

Renren, the once high-profile Chinese social network turned start-up investor, has settled $ 300 million with U.S. shareholders over allegations of malpractice.

Dissident investors had accused the company of directing its best assets, including a multi-million dollar stake in digital lender SoFi, to Renren insiders, including SoftBank.

The settlement marks a rare victory in which shareholders of a U.S.-listed, China-based company that was incorporated in the Cayman Islands were able to obtain compensation for allegations of professional misconduct.

“It’s an extraordinary result from all points of view. It’s very rare to settle a case for more than the damages we originally pleaded, ”said William Reid IV, a plaintiff’s attorney whose estimate of Renren’s liability was around $ 240 million.

The shareholders lawsuit filed in New York state court was structured as a so-called derivative claim, in which investors sued Renren’s directors for breach of fiduciary duty on behalf of the company. Renren agreed on Friday to pay $ 300 million, less legal fees, to common shareholders. He denied any wrongdoing.

In 2018, Renren founder and CEO Joseph Chen created a subsidiary, Oak Pacific Investment, which will own and separate the company’s investment portfolio stakes. OPI’s assets included several start-ups such as mortgage lender LendingHome and real estate platform Fundrise.

Its largest holding company, however, was a 13% stake in SoFi, the internet lender. Renren had invested $ 240 million in SoFi, which had a private market value of over $ 4 billion as of March 2017.

Renren shareholders received what the plaintiffs described as a “Hobson’s choice”, where they could either buy into OPI or receive a special dividend from Renren. However, only large investors were eligible to buy into OPI, with virtually all retail investors, many of whom were also Chinese, excluded.

Shareholders who filed the lawsuit argued that the $ 500 million attached to OPI was “several hundred million dollars” below fair value, according to the lawsuit, in order to benefit Chen, SoftBank and the group. DCM venture capitalists who had themselves bought interests in OPI.

Minority shareholders held around a third of Renren’s shares, giving them a proportional claim on OPI. Renren had brought the total value of its investment portfolio to a value of $ 695 million, which valued its SoFi holdings below its original cost even as its valuation in the private market skyrocketed.

“These companies were operating with impunity, even diplomatic immunity in the US capital markets and that had to change,” said Peter Halesworth, a Renren shareholder who owned shares for years before the OPI split. He initiated litigation in 2018 with Hong Kong-based Oasis Investment seeking increased payment.

As of 2010, a total of 239 Chinese companies have been listed on the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, raising more than $ 100 billion. And while American investors would have access to high-growth companies, Chinese groups would become a favorite target of American shareholders alleging financial fraud or management self-operation.

According to a study by the Duff & Phelps Advisory Group, 70% of Chinese companies that have gone public in the United States have opted to incorporate the Cayman Islands. In the Caribbean country, shareholder disputes tended to be difficult to pursue, in part because law firms were denied the option of being paid fees that depended on settlements or judgments.

Renren originally listed its shares on the NYSE in 2011, raising nearly $ 800 million in an offer to become the “Facebook of China.” The New York court had previously accepted the plaintiffs’ arguments that the allegations of wrongdoing could be properly resolved in the United States due to Renren’s activities in America.

Renren’s share price jumped 45% on Friday, reaching a market cap of $ 576 million as shareholders anticipated their payment of the settlement proceeds. SoFi went public in 2021 and now has a net worth of $ 12 billion.

The $ 300 million is to be paid by OPI and Chen, according to court documents.

Renren and his lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.