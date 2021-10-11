Australian equity market follows Wall St lower; Star Entertainment Group Responds to Money Laundering Reports





The Australian stock market fell early in the session after losses on Wall Street on Friday. Key points: The Australian stock market followed Wall Street losses released on Friday, with consumer, industrial and tech stocks falling

The Australian stock market followed Wall Street losses released on Friday, with consumer, industrial and tech stocks falling Local action The Star Entertainment Group fell the most in response to negative media coverage

Local action The Star Entertainment Group fell the most in response to negative media coverage Energy stocks, however, reversed the trend, rising sharply As of 10:30 a.m. AEDT, the ASX 200 was down 0.7% to 7,272.8 points. The worst performing stock in the benchmark was casino operator The Star Entertainment Group. Her shares fell 19.6% after responding to media reports, which she called “misleading.” Claims published in Nine’s The Age and Sydney Morning Heralddescribe “the suspicion of money laundering, organized crime, large-scale fraud and foreign interference” permitted by The Star. In a statement to the stock exchange, The Star said he was “concerned about a number of claims in media reports that he considers misleading.” “There are constraints to publicly discussing specific people. We will take appropriate steps to address all allegations with relevant state and federal regulators and authorities,” the company said. Star Sydney Casino is currently under review by the New South WalesIndependent Liquor and Gaming Authority. ASX tracks Wall St lower as US job growth slows Most sectors of the local stock market lost ground early in the session, led by consumer, industrial and tech stocks. However, the energy sector was on the rise as oil prices continued to rise. Last week, the price of U.S. crude exceeded US $ 80 per barrel for the first time since 2014. On Monday, Brent crude was up 0.5% to US $ 82.79 a barrel. Shares of Ampol rose 3.8%, after closing a $ 1.9 billion deal to buy New Zealand gas station operator Z Energy. Z Energy shares hit an 18-month high in trading in New Zealand after its board recommended the deal to shareholders. The Australian dollar was buying just below 73 cents US. Last week, the local stock market ended its four-week losing streak, while major U.S. indexes also posted weekly gains, despite Friday’s declines. U.S. stocks fell after the monthly nonfarm wage report showed U.S. job creation slowed to a nine-month low in September. However, some analysts say it is unlikely to change the course of the US central bank to ease stimulus measures in the event of a pandemic. I think the Federal Reserve has made it clear that it does not need a successful employment report to decline in November, ”Kathy Lien, chief executive of BK Asset Management, told Reuters. “I think the Fed is staying on track.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-11/asx-down-energy-up-oil-price-rise-star-entertainment/100528598 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos