sebi: Clearing houses will ask Sebi to defer settlement in T + 1

Mumbai: Exchange clearinghouses could approach the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to request an extension of the implementation of the T + 1 settlement cycle by a few months from the current launch date of the Jan. 1, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

These market intermediaries – associated with the exchanges that handle the confirmation, settlement and delivery of equity trades – fear that the system is not ready to handle the shorter settlement process by then because the custodian banks, which handle the back-office work of foreign investors, might not be able to fine-tune their processes by the end of the year, they said. A delay of up to four months can be requested, said one of them.

The new round of settlement is due to go into effect on January 1, and clearing houses have been tasked by the capital markets regulator to come up with operational guidance. But we learn that the main custodians have expressed their inability to upgrade systems before the January 1 deadline.

Indeed, global financial institutions experience a computer freeze in December of each year. During this period, IT teams perform routine annual maintenance, including business continuity plan (BCP) testing.

Custodian bank officials said no changes could be made to internal systems at this time.

Sebi has authorized the stock exchanges to offer securities selected under the new T + 1 regulation as of January 1. India has two large clearing houses – National Securities Clearing Corp. (NSCCL), owned by the National Stock Exchange, and Indian Clearing Corp. (ICCL), promoted by ESB.



Sebi and NSCCL did not respond to queries. ESB, on behalf of ICCL, declined to comment on the matter.

“There is a rigorous process for updating the internal systems of REITs (foreign portfolio investors) and custodian banks and would require extensive backtests to ensure accuracy,” said a global custodian with first-hand knowledge of the matter. “We have informed the clearing companies that such an upgrade could extend to the first two months of 2022, as an IT freeze typically occurs from the last week of November.”

Certainly, the custodian banks opposed the shorter trade settlement plan. The lack of sufficient manpower at the end of the year is another reason cited by custodians and offshore funds for asking for a delay in the implementation of the new rules, the people quoted above said. Typically, a large portion of REITs, including their senior executives, go on vacation in December for Christmas and New Years. REIT trading volumes have dwindled in the last weeks of December.

“We have informed the clearing houses that the January 1 deadline is difficult for foreign funds to meet and the clearing houses have assured us that they will recommend Sebi to postpone the implementation for about four months,” said another person directly informed of the case. “Based on the feedback we are receiving, the REIT and custodian systems will be ready by mid-February.”

Currently, all equity trades are settled on a T + 2 basis – an investor gets purchased shares two days after the trade day. Sebi wants to shorten it to T + 1 to improve market efficiency. A handful of markets offer T + 1 settlement. Mainland China introduced it a few years ago. The US market watchdog, the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), also plans to move to T + 1 over the next two years.

Sebi’s proposal to shorten the settlement cycle has met resistance from several offshore funds, custodians and REIT pressure groups. On September 30, the main REIT lobby groups led by the Asian Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) wrote an open letter to Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi, alleging that they did not had not been consulted by the regulator. In that letter, they also asked Sebi to consider postponing the implementation.

Sebi gave the stock exchanges the possibility of offering the securities of their choice in T + 1 settlement. However, market participants have said that this will eventually force REITs to opt for a shorter settlement cycle as domestic investor volumes are expected to jump to T + 1.