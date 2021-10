Tesla CEO Elon Musk kicked off a rage in Berlin’s new gigafactory on Saturday with bright lights, techno music, a Ferris wheel, carousel, arcade and vegetarian food trucks to announce the start of production. on the disputed site which is the subject of legal proceedings by environmental groups. “We’re aiming to start production in a few months, basically, November or December, and hope to deliver our first cars in December,” Musk said at the event to the applause of thousands of fans. “But starting production is kind of the easy part. The hard part is achieving volume production. Volume production stands at 5,000 or “hopefully 10,000” vehicles per week, Musk said. The factory is expected to manufacture Model Y vehicles in addition to millions of battery cells. Tesla has submitted plans to invest around $ 5.8 billion in a 50 GWh capacity battery plant next to the 300 acre site, and Musk has pledged volume production of battery cells by the next. end of the year. Volkswagen’s planned factory in Salzgitter should produce a capacity of 40 GWh. The construction of the Tesla gigafactory in Berlin-Brandenburg, which was granted two years ago by the authorities under an exceptional procedure, is nearing completion, despite opposition from residents who are delaying the final approval of the ‘factory due to environmental concerns. Musk’s exaggerated event appears to be an attempt to win over the natives, an almost cartoonish move reminiscent of Strange things‘ Mayor Kline organize an Independence Day festival to gain votes and distract from the Russians he had leased land to in order to open another portal to another world. In June, the Finnish political party the Green League and the Union for the Conservation of Nature and Biodiversity of Brandenburg have filed a complaint for the immediate cessation of machine tests in the paint shop, foundry and workshop release from the plant due to chemical leaks and other environmental damage. Last year, work on the site was temporarily suspended when NGOs requested an injunction to protect the nearby natural habitat of some endangered lizards and snakes. Locals have filed more than 800 complaints which are being discussed through an online resident consultation process, which is scheduled to end Oct. 14. according to Bloomberg. Only then will the environmental authorities make a final decision on approval. Despite the hindsight, Tesla has a 95% chance of getting factory approval, according to the Brandenburg Minister of the Economy. The Tesla factory, which is currently recruiting massively across Europe, is in favor with many political parties in the country seeing it as a major economic boost for East Germany. Musk defended the plant against criticism saying it used “relatively little” water and that battery production would be “sustainable.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/10/tesla-hosts-festival-at-berlin-gigafactory-to-announce-start-of-production-by-december/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos