Southwest Airlines and FAA differ over cause of cancellations

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and the weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 total flights, or 29% of its schedule, as of 7 p.m. ET Sunday, according to FlightAware Flight Tracker. It was by far the highest rate of major US airlines. Next is Allegiant, which has canceled 6% of its flights. American Airlines canceled 5% of its flights, while Spirit canceled 4% on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 800 flights on Saturday.

Southwest Airlines said in an emailed statement it encountered weather issues at its Florida airports earlier this weekend, which were made worse by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same area. These issues triggered delays and resulted in major cancellations for airlines starting Friday night.

“We continued to work diligently throughout the weekend to reset our operations with a focus on repositioning aircraft and crews to care for our customers,” said Southwest Airlines. “With fewer frequencies between cities in our current schedule, recovery during operational challenges is more difficult and prolonged.”

The company said it allows customers to explore self-service reservation modification options on Southwest.com, where they can get updates on the status of their travel.

“We had a significant impact at airports in Florida last night after an FAA-imposed air traffic management program was implemented due to weather conditions and resulted in a large number of cancellations,” he said. Southwest said in a statement Saturday to FOX television stations.

The company also tweeted about the disruption on Saturday afternoon.

“ATC issues and disruptive weather conditions resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend as we work to resume operations,” the post read. “We appreciate your patience as we greet affected customers, and customer service wait times are longer than usual …”

However, Henry H. Harteveldt, president and travel industry analyst at The Atmosphere Research Group, based in San Francisco, points to other causes of the cancellations.

First, he says Southwest has scheduled more flights than it can handle, an issue that started in June. He also noted that Southwest operates what is called a point-to-point route network, and when a delay occurs it “cascades” along the remaining flight segments. That’s because, for example, a southwest flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the airline’s home base in Dallas may make multiple stops along the way.

But Harteveldt says the most troubling reason is the likelihood that some pilots who oppose Southwest’s decision to impose COVID-19 vaccinations are participating in an illegal labor action where they call in sick or engage in a ” slowing down of work “.

In a statement on Saturday, the airline’s pilots union, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said this was not the case.

“SWAPA is aware of the operational difficulties affecting Southwest Airlines today due to a number of issues, but we can say with certainty that our pilots are not involved in any official or unofficial action,” he said. .

According to FOX Business, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the air traffic control problems ended on Friday.

“No shortage of personnel for FAA air traffic has been reported since Friday,” an FAA spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement on Sunday. “Flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours on Friday afternoon due to extreme weather conditions, military training and limited personnel in an area of ​​the Jacksonville air traffic control center.”

“Some airlines continue to experience scheduling problems due to the lack of planes and crews. Please contact the airlines for details on current flight schedules,” the spokesperson added.

Some parts of Florida were expected to experience strong to severe storms on Saturday evening. Flooding was also possible in some areas.

Other southern states experienced inclement weather this week.

Dozens of people had to be rescued Wednesday night in central Alabama, where the National Weather Service said up to 13 inches of rain fell, and a southern Alabama town temporarily lost its grocery store main when a stream has passed through the gates of Piggly Wiggly. Near the coast, heavy rains forced sewage from underground pipes.

In southern Alabama, near the Florida line, water covered some streets in the flood-prone towns of Escambia County, Brewton and East Brewton, inundating a shopping mall and sending up to 3 feet of water in the Piggly Wiggly. Two schools have had to cancel classes, Escambia Sheriff Heath Jackson said.

In Georgia, the National Weather Service said up to 6 inches of rain fell in a crescent-shaped area from Columbus to Macon, then northeast to Athens, Gainesville and South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.