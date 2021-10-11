Time, Quotation price, Others





Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stock is ready to go public on Monday. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on October 11 at 10 a.m. Sun Life AMC’s Aditya Birla Offer (IPO) received a discreet response from investors when it opened the subscription. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO received offers of nearly 14.60 crore of shares against the total issue size of nearly 2.78 crore of shares, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) . The price range for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s IPO has been set at Rs 695-712 per share. Low gray market premium and lower response than expected subscription, full offer for sale could indicate marginal listing gain for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO. Most analysts expect the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO to start the first trade with a 5-10% price gain and can reach 10-15% at best. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO is fully an Offer to Sell (OFS), in which two promoters Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments will sell their stake in the asset management company. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO was underwritten 5.25 times from September 29 to October 1, largely supported by qualified institutional buyers. The share allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 10.36 times. The share reserved for non-institutional investors was counted 4.39 times while that of individual investors (RII) was subscribed 3.24 times. Prior to listing, the unlisted shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC were trading at a price of Rs 732-737 on the gray market. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s gray market premium was Rs 20-25, or 2.8-3.5 percent compared to the issue price of Rs 712 per share, according to IPO Watch and IPO Central data . “At the higher end of the IPO price range, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. is offered at a P / E of 39 times its earnings for FY21, with a market cap of 205,056 million. Since the company is the largest non-bank affiliate AMC and among the four largest AMCs in India with well-recognized promoters, growing individual investor clientele, diversified product portfolio with high RoNW of 30.87% in FY 21 ”, said Anand Rathi Communications in a note. “The company offers a range of systematic trading options and complementary functionality, including SIPs, STPs and SWPs. As of June 30, 2021, SIPs have become a significant proportion of AUM, representing 41.7% of total assets under management of equity-focused mutual funds and 34% of total assets under management of equity-focused mutual funds. mutual funds for individual investors. Current SIPs have increased from 8.6 lakhs as of March 31, 2016 to 28 lakhs as of June 30, 2021, and AUM SIPs have increased from Rs 8,523 crore to Rs 45,692 crore during the same period. The share of assets under management of SIP in total assets under management of equity-focused mutual funds increased from 25.7% to 41.7% during the same period, which was higher than the shares of SIP. industry 31.36% as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, 86.31% of current SIPs had a vintage over 5 years old, while 77.05 percent of current SIPs had a vintage over 10 years illustrating customer loyalty, ”ICICI Securities said in a note. After issuance, the market cap at the upper band will be Rs 20,505 crore. At Rs 712, the stock is available at 7.4% Q1FY22 QAAUM and 33.1x Q1FY22 PAT, the brokerage added. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

