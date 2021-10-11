The Pantheon will exploit the post-pandemic spending boom with an infra fund of 300 million





Pantheon Infrastructure seeks to exploit a hoped-for spending boom as governments recover from the pandemic, by raising a £ 300million investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange. London-based Pantheon, which has investments in Bristol Water and Gatwick Airport in the UK as well as telecommunications assets in the US and Europe, wants to sell 300 million shares to 1 £ each for the trust to institutional and retail investors from Monday. Investec advises on the matter. The investment manager, who manages £ 53.7bn, said he would use the money to buy assets such as water, telecommunications and rolling stock, all of which generate a steady stream of income . It aims for yields of 8-10% per year. Pantheon said he wanted to benefit from what he predicted would be a “lack of $ 13 billion in capital spending needed globally to improve aging infrastructure and build new projects by 2040.” “There is a growing and substantial need for investment in a number of different infrastructure sectors globally, where private capital is playing an increasingly important role in adapting to major global trends such as transition to a low-carbon economy, ”said Richard Sem, partner at the Pantheon. The demand for infrastructure funds has increased over the past decade. Although fewer have closed this year, the average fund size is growing and now exceeds $ 1.2 billion, according to Prequin, data analysts. David Lowery, head of research at Preqin, said investors were drawn to infrastructure assets to protect their portfolios from the effects of inflation. Investors hope to receive a share of the government’s infrastructure spending, although no guarantee has been given that it will be private sector capital. In August, the US Senate passed a billion dollar infrastructure bill that will provide hundreds of billions of dollars to modernize the crumbling US transportation systems, while Ireland unveiled more earlier this month its intention to inject a record € 165 billion in infrastructure projects by 2030. A sign of investor appetite, private equity fund KKR in June struck a £ 2 billion buyout deal for UK infrastructure investor John Laing. The company manages and invests in projects, many of which are public-private partnerships involving government agencies. A number of private equity firms invested in infrastructure have also chosen to go public in recent months. In July, Bridgepoint Advisers became the first private equity firm to be listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1994 thanks to a free float in which its value rose by more than a fifth when it debuted on the stock exchange. France-based Antin Infrastructure Partners, one of the largest European funds specializing in this asset class, also debuted in Paris last month. Infrastructure investors such as Pantheon, Bridgepoint and Antin have broadened their reach in recent years and shifted to areas such as healthcare, including nursing homes and special schools, as the competition for traditional infrastructure has intensified.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/595e4cf4-a711-403c-90e1-1aee071525a3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos