Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

46 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















Live stock market updates: The computer index lost 3%, while the auto, metals, oil and gas, and power indexes rose 1% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

Live market updates: indices are trading flat; RIL, TCS in short, IT is lagging behind, automotive stocks are winning



  • Live market updates: indices are trading flat; RIL, TCS in short, IT is lagging behind, automotive stocks are winning

    Live market updates: indices are trading flat; RIL, TCS in short, IT is lagging behind, automotive stocks are winning

  • RIL share price hits 52-week high on acquisition of stake in REC Solar, Sterling & Wilson


  • Exciting stocks: TCS, Nazara Tech, RIL and other stocks in the news today

  • Spotlight on Trade | What should investors do with TCS, Polycab India, Affle India and Chemplast Sanmar?


  • DIPAM Secretary: If the government had chosen Air India, the growth of the aviation sector would have been limited


  • Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal: there’s a lot of post-IPO pressure

  • Mutual fund buyout buzz, cement deals, the story behind the tax raids, master of the hype and more

  • Maharashtra bandh today on the violence of Lakhimpur Kheri: things to know

  • EXPLAINED | OECD-G20 Profit Sharing Framework and its Implications for India

  • Soaring crude fuels higher fuel prices, gasoline up 30 pence, diesel 37 pence to hit new records

  • IPL 2021 qualification 1 | DC vs CSK: the magic of MS Dhoni takes Chennai to the final

  • Story-board | Great Indian advertising reimagined

  • Dream11 suspends operations in Karnataka

  • Bitcoin grows nearly 16% in one week

  • Ashwini Vaishnaw, DoT Secretary, Makes First Test Call on Locally Developed 4G Technology

  • Cinemas, theaters, multiplexes will reopen with 25% of seats in J&K

  • Mansukh Mandaviya calls on people not to let their guard down against COVID-19

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on inflation, fuel prices and “killing of farmers”: Rahul Gandhi

  • PM Narendra Modi Democratic leader, patient listener: Amit Shah

  • Tata Motors unveils compact but capable Tata Punch, bookings start from Rs 21,000 OVERDRIVE




New trends

Taiwan crisis is a critical test of American resolve in Asia



namePriceSwitch% variation
ntpc145.304.202.98
Nhpc30.950.351.14
Sbi462.004.000.87
Rec.159.651.901.2

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting