Zijin Mining Shares jumps on plans to acquire Neo Lithium from Canada





By Clarence Leong Zijin Mining Group Co. shares surged after the company announced plans to acquire Canadian company Neo Lithium Corp. in a transaction valued at C $ 960 million (US $ 769.7 million). Zijin’s H shares rose as high as 8.8% in Monday morning trading and was last up 7.8% to HK $ 10.38. The title has gained 18% so far this year. A unit of Zijin Mining has reached an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Neo Lithium for C $ 6.50 each, an 18% premium over the Toronto-based company’s closing price on Friday, the mining company said on Sunday. Chinese in a file filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The all-cash transaction will be self-funded by the company, Zijin Mining said. Neo Lithium’s main asset is a lithium brine lake project in northwest Argentina. Lithium is a “strategic mineral resource for new energy,” Zijin Mining said, and an expansion in the segment will expand and support the development of the company. Zijin Mining’s board of directors unanimously approved the deal. The project could also offer a quick return on investment and “has a large volume of resources, with the potential to further expand its production capacity,” the mining company said. The profitability of the project appears relatively strong, he said. The deal still requires regulatory and shareholder approval. Companies that own lithium mines have become hot acquisition targets in a booming electric vehicle industry and a rush to secure long-term raw materials. Last month, leading electric vehicle battery maker and supplier to Tesla Inc. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. announced it would acquire Canadian-based Millennial Lithium Corp. in a deal valued at C $ 377 million, outbidding rival Ganfeng Lithium Co. Write to Clarence Leong at [email protected]

