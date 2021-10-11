Sensex up 100 points, Nifty up; TCS tanks 6%

The benchmark Sensex stock index rose more than 100 points at the open of trade on Monday after opening 100 points lower at the open of the trade, following the heavyweights of the HDFC Bank index, Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank in a context of positive trend in world markets. The Nifty rose 52.05 points or 0.29% to 17,947.25.

Maruti was the top winner in the Sensex pack, collecting over 3%, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto.

TCS was the big loser of the Sensex pack, shedding more than 6%, after the company’s second quarter earnings missed street expectations.

Benchmarks fell at the opening bell. At 9:17 a.m., the Sensex was down 100.25 points or 0.17% to 59,958.81. The larger Nifty lost 23.20 points or 0.13% to 17,872. About 1,617 stocks rose, 499 stocks fell and 120 stocks are unchanged.

PoweGrid, Maruti, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Reliance, Mahindra and Mahindra were among the main winners while TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bharti Airtel were among the first losers on the stock exchanges.

Asian markets are trading at a high level

Asian markets were trading higher with Hang Seng and Nikkei up 1% each, while Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%.

OECD breakthrough in corporate tax structure

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development on Friday announced a major breakthrough on corporate tax rates, after years of disagreement. The group of developed countries agreed to a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent. This marks a huge change for small economies, like the Republic of Ireland, which have attracted international business to a large extent via a lower tax rate.

The landmark deal, reached by 136 countries and jurisdictions representing over 90% of global GDP, will also reallocate more than $ 125 billion in profits from around 100 of the world’s largest and most profitable multinationals to countries around the world, ensuring that these companies pay a fair share of tax wherever they operate and generate profits

MPC result on the expected lines

The outcome of the MPC meeting on October 08 was largely in line with expectations, although sounding a bit accommodating. The RBI appears to be following other central banks in trying to reduce liquidity first (dropping GSAPs and announcing the VRRR timeline). He also lowered the inflation projection for fiscal 22 from more than the street expectations to 5.3%. While he hasn’t hinted at a rate hike, reverse repo rates could be raised at the December meeting, signaling the start of policy normalization. Equity markets are temporarily relieved by the accommodating tone but will be aware of the potential for rate hikes going forward.

Indian labor market grows 57% year-on-year

The Indian labor market maintained its record for the third consecutive month, growing 57% year-on-year in September, according to the latest report from Naukri JobSpeak.

With 2,753 job openings, the index hit a record high in September, surpassing pre-COVID levels by 21% in September 2019.

He said sectors like hospitality (82%) and retail (+ 70%), which were hit the hardest by the pandemic, also saw significant year-on-year growth in September with the gradual reopening. from several hotels and physical stores across the country.

Hiring activity also increased in the education (53%), banking / financial services (43%) and telecommunications / ISP (+ 37%) sectors compared to September 202. The government launched the process for filling approximately 100 vacant independent director positions. in public sector banks and financial institutions to meet regulatory standards for corporate governance.

There have been vacancies at the independent director level across the public sector.

U.S. unemployment rate drops

The United States created 194,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, according to government data released Friday, a mixed result as the world’s largest economy recovers from the pandemic.

Fewer jobs were created than expected, but the unemployment rate fell more than analysts expected, with the Labor Department noting an increase in employment in the leisure and hospitality sector that had been hit hard by Covid-19, but declining in public education.

Hiring overall was much lower than the 366,000 upwardly revised positions added in August, and may indicate that the COVID-19 Delta variant has made businesses hesitant and held back employment.

Driven by record entries in systematic investment plans (SIPs), assets under management of the entire mutual fund industry jumped to nearly Rs 37 lakh crore in September, growing by more than 33 % compared to last year period, according to Amfi data.

AUM up to 36.77 lakh crore in September

Total assets under management (AUM) reached Rs 36.74 lakh crore last month, up from Rs 27.6 lakh crore in September 2020, data from the Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi) showed on Friday.

Amfi CEO NS Venkatesh attributed the record AUM to record entries into SIPs which first crossed the 10,000 crore rupee mark. It also reflects the continued confidence of retail investors in mutual funds. Retail investors prefer mutual funds to traditional low-yielding savings vehicles like bank term deposits as well as gold and real estate, he added.

Forex decline

The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell $ 1.169 billion to $ 637.477 billion in the week ended October 1, according to RBI data on Friday. During the previous week ended September 24, 2021, reserves had declined by $ 997 million to $ 638.646 billion. Reserves had jumped $ 8.895 billion to a lifetime high of $ 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

In the reporting week ended October 1, 2021, the decline in the forex prize pool was due to a decline in Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of global reserves. The FCAs fell $ 1.28 billion to $ 575.451 billion, according to weekly data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

October 11 results

Delta Corp, HFCL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Ramkrishna Forgings, Saregama India, Tata Metaliks, Tinplate Company of India, Lesha Industries and Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles will release their quarterly results on October 11.

Seven actions under F&O ban

Seven stocks – Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network – are subject to an F&O ban for October 11. exceeded 95% of the market wide position limit.

