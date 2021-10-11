Indian morning briefing: Asian markets are generally higher





GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34746.25 -8.69 -0.03% Nasdaq 14579.54 -74.48 -0.51% S&P 500 4391.34 -8.42 -0.19% FTSE 100 7095.55 17.51 0.25% Nikkei Stock 28496.61 447.67 1.60% Hang Seng 25312.55 474.70 1.91% Kospi Closed SGX Nifty* 17916.50 -3.0 -0.02% *Oct contract USD/JPY 112.51-52 +0.25% Range 112.53 112.05 EUR/USD 1.1571-74 -0.03% Range 1.1581 1.1564 CBOT Wheat Dec $7.340 per bushel Spot Gold $1,759.11/oz 0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $79.54 $1.24 US STOCKS US stocks hit the flat line for the session, but ended a volatile week with modest gains. The S&P 500 edged down 0.2% as it closed at 4 p.m. ET. The broad index had risen for three consecutive sessions. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1%. All three indices maintained their weekly gains. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were up about 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively, this week. Nasdaq Composite added 0.1%. Volatility has returned to markets in recent sessions, with the S&P 500 hovering at least 1% for three out of four days and other assets ranging from bonds to commodities registering giant moves. Throughout the week, investors remained focused on soaring energy prices, inflation concerns and debt ceiling negotiations. Lawmakers on Thursday reached a deal for a short-term Senate debt limit extension, fueling a rally in the stock market after days of uncertainty. ASIAN STOCKS The Nikkei Stock Average in Japan was up 1.6% to 28,487.36, turning positive after being dragged down earlier by the drop in electronic stocks, following disappointing US employment data on Friday. Fiscal stimulus and other political measures by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were closely watched. Markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Hong Kong shares rose after the Biden administration began trade policy talks with China on Friday night with a virtual meeting between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Virtual talks have been positive for Hong Kong stocks, KGI Research said. Meituan jumped 7.5% even after the food delivery giant was fined more than $ 533 million on Friday for anti-competitive practices. Lenovo slipped 12% after withdrawing its application to issue Chinese certificates of deposit on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Hang Seng index rose 2.0% to 25327.61 and the Hang Seng TECH index rose 2.7% to 6372.54. Chinese stocks diverged early in trade, as lenders and liquor makers rose, while cyclical sectors weighed in. Banks resumed an uptrend that started late last month, with China Merchants Bank up 4.7%, Ping An Bank up 4.2% and Industrial Bank up 3.3%. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,602.12, the Shenzhen Composite Index was stable, and the ChiNext Price Index was up 0.4%. FOREX Asian currencies strengthened against the US dollar as gains in regional stock markets stimulated appetite for risky assets. Sustained gains in the USD index beyond the 94.00 level have proven difficult to achieve, Westpac said. However, the Fed’s reduction outlook was intact and the surge in energy prices clouded the outlook for a global rebound, which meant the declines in the USD index could be short-lived, Westpac added. The ICE USD index was little changed at 94.08. USD / KRW fell 0.3% to 1,193.40 and USD / SGD fell 0.1% to 1.3532, while AUD / USD gained 0.3% to 0.7329 . METALS Gold rose in early Asian trading. The precious metal appeared to be focusing on the US bond market, after rising after Friday’s nonfarm wage report, Pepperstone said. If real rates fall this week, gold is expected to rise above $ 1,780 / oz. But, if bond markets sell out, nominal rates exceed inflation expectations and real rates rise, gold will likely fall through offers between $ 1,755 / oz and $ 1,744 / oz for a possible move. down to the Sept. 29 low at $ 1,721 / oz, Pepperstone said. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $ 1,759.11 / oz. OIL SUMMARY Oil rose in early Asian trade and may remain supported by robust demand and limited supply. Oil prices remain supported by strong demand from some energy consumers who can use oil as an alternative to natural gas as well as by OPEC + ‘s limited oil supply, the NAB said. First month WTI crude oil futures rose 1.5% to $ 80.53 / bbl. First month Brent crude oil futures rose 1.1% to $ 83.32 / bbl. TOP HEADLINES Investors Watch for Rising Costs in Earnings This Week Soaring Energy Prices Raise Concerns About U.S. Inflation, Economy U.S.-China Trade Talks Take Early Steps Global Supply-Chain Woes Escalate, Threatening Economic Recovery Sharp Rise Brings Treasury Yields Near Spring Highs Tense Debt-Ceiling Vote Sets Stage for Tougher Fight Justice Department Makes Quiet Push on Antitrust Enforcement U.S. Job Growth Falls to Slowest Pace of Year Reliance Industries Buys Norwegian Solar Cells Maker Southwest Airlines Cancels Over 1,800 Flights Disney Meets Roadblocks to Movie Releases in China Hasbro CEO Takes Medical Leave Lenovo Withdraws Shanghai Listing Plan Twitch Streamer Earnings Increase for Top Gamers Apple Filing Notice of Appeal in Epic Antitrust Case (END) Dow Jones Newswires October 10, 2021 11:15 p.m. ET (3:15 a.m. GMT) Copyright (c) 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

