China Evergrande Bondholders Prepare for Monday Coupon Deadline





By Andrew Galbraith SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Offshore bondholders from besieged developer China Evergrande Group were bracing for news on Monday of more than $ 148 million in looming bond coupon payments after the company missed two coupon maturities last month. Expectations that the company will make the semi-annual payments on its April 2022, April 2023 and April 2024 notes due October 11 are slim as it prioritizes onshore creditors and remains silent on its dollar obligations. This has left foreign investors worried about the risk of large losses at the end of the 30-day grace periods as the developer grapples with more than $ 300 billion in liabilities. Evergrande’s troubles sent shockwaves through global markets and the company has already missed payments on dollar bonds, worth a combined $ 131 million, which were due on September 23 and 29. Advisors to offshore bondholders said on Friday they wanted more information and transparency from the cash-strapped property developer. Offshore bondholders are also asking for more information on Evergrande’s plan to divest some companies and how the proceeds would be used, the advisers said. Trading in Evergrande shares, as well as its Evergrande Property Services Group unit, has been suspended since October 4 pending an announcement of a major deal. On Monday, the company’s EV unit fluctuated between big gains and losses, falling as low as 4.65% and rising to 9.28%. Concerns of Evergrande contagion affecting the wider Chinese real estate sector spilled over into a massive sell-off of Chinese high-yield dollar debt last week, especially after small developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co missed the deadline. a debt payment of $ 206 million in the international market on October 4. The option-adjusted spread of the ICE BofA Asian Dollar High Yield Corporate China Issuers index was last recorded at 2,069 basis points on Friday evening U.S time, its highest level on record . Fantasia Group China Co on Monday said it would adjust the trading mechanism of its Shanghai-traded bonds following credit downgrades by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co (CCXI), and said its parent company had formed a group emergency to resolve liquidity issues. The story continues The move comes after the Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended trading in two of Fantasia Group’s exchange-traded bonds on Friday following steep falls, and echoes a similar adjustment in trading in Evergrande’s onshore bonds last month. . “We believe that policymakers have zero tolerance for the emergence of systemic risk and aim to maintain a stable housing market, and political support could be provided if the deterioration in levels of property activity worsens,” said said Kenneth Ho, head of Asia credit strategy at Goldman Sachs. . “Having said that, we also believe that policymakers don’t want to over-stimulate, and their longer-term goal is to deleverage the real estate industry. Finding the right balance can take longer, and uncertainties are likely to be a problem. continuous source of volatility for the Chinese real estate market (high yield). (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/china-evergrande-bondholders-brace-mondays-035022123.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos