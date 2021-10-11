Indian Stock Markets Consider Flat Opening on Asian Indices





Indian benchmark stock indexes are heading for a stable open on Monday as Asian indexes in the region opened on a similar note. SGX Nifty futures, representing Indian stocks, traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 0.05% higher in the first trades on Monday, hinting at a similar open for Indian stocks as well. Investors in the region have been seen looking for guidance, as Wall Street stocks mostly lost value on Friday after weaker-than-expected US employment statistics and rising prices of the crude oil didn’t help either. The Dow plunged 0.3% while the S&P 500 lost 0.19% on Friday Things to note before trade The initial sale of shares in asset management firm Aditya Birla Sun Life will go public today and investors appear to be concerned about the listing price given the updated market sentiment today. The issue was 5.25 times oversubscribed with good support from institutional investors.

The Indian job market continued its dream run for the third month in a row, posting growth of 57% in September, according to the latest report from a local job portal. The hospitality and retail sectors are recovering, the report notes.

Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, acquired Norway-based solar panel maker REC Solar Holdings for $ 771 million to create a multibillion-dollar clean energy portfolio to become net carbon zero by 2035.

HFCL, Delta Corp, Saregama India Ramkrishna Forgings, Tata Metaliks, Krsnna Diagnostics are among those stocks that report their financial statements today Read more: US tech stocks collapse as external pressures intensify Ready to start? Download Capital Com is an execution-only service provider. The material provided on this website is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Any opinion that may be provided on this page does not constitute a recommendation of Capital Com or its agents. We make no representations or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of the information provided on this page. If you rely on the information on this page, you do so entirely at your own risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://capital.com/indian-shares-look-for-a-flat-opening-on-asian-cues The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos