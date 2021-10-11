Tokyo fills up in the morning as Prime Minister Kishida delays capital gains tax hike







People walk past the electronic board of a securities firm in Tokyo on October 11, 2021. (AP Photo / Koji Sasahara) TOKYO (Kyodo) – Tokyo shares rose on Monday morning as market sentiment improved after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the weekend he would not immediately raise the tax rate on capital gains. The 225-number Nikkei Stock Average climbed 440.01 points, or 1.57%, from Friday to 28,488.95. The larger Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 27.66 points, or 1.41%, to 1,989.51. The winners were led by issues of air transportation, mining and transportation equipment. The US dollar climbed to the mid-112 yen level, its highest level since December 2018, extending late last week’s gains on a rise in US Treasury yields that fueled expectations of a rate spread of broader interest between the United States and Japan, brokers said. . At noon, the dollar hit 112.54-55 yen against 112.17-27 yen in New York and 111.95-96 yen in Tokyo on Friday at 5 p.m. The euro was listed at $ 1.1571-1571 and 130.21-25 yen against $ 1.1570-1580 and 129.85-95 yen in New York and $ 1.1547-1548 and 129.27-31 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon. Shares were mixed early in the session, weighed down by declines on Wall Street late last week, but extended gains late in the morning on Kishida’s remark on a TV show on Sunday that he would not change the capital gains tax rate at the moment. Kishida’s plan to raise capital gains tax and dividends from the current 20% fixed rate to implement his wealth redistribution policy was one of the market concerns that had triggered the recent consecutive declines in the Nikkei, brokers said. “Mr. Kishida’s comment helped the market in part as his capital gains tax plan was seen as a selling factor,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, equity strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities Co. “Japanese stocks have been supported by a strong start in the Chinese market as well as optimism that China’s electricity shortage will be resolved after media reports that the country may increase coal imports,” a- he added. Local media said the Chinese government has also ordered miners to increase coal production in Inner Mongolia, a major production site, to deal with the power shortage that could deal a severe blow to its economic recovery. . On the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Middle Eastern crude oil futures briefly eclipsed 54,500 yen per liter, hitting the highest level since October 2018, following advances in benchmark West crude futures. Texas Intermediate. The price of energy has recently climbed due to expectations of a tightening global supply. On the first section, the increasing emissions outnumbered the declines from 1,670 to 420, while 87 ended the morning unchanged. Major automakers were among the exporters, helped by the strength of the US dollar against the yen. Toyota Motor gained 50.00 yen, or 2.6%, to 1,973.00 yen, Mitsubishi Motors jumped 15 yen, or 4.9%, to 319 yen and Honda Motor added 78 yen, or 2, 3%, to 3,448 yen. The Sony Group climbed 465 yen, or 3.9 percent, to 12,325 yen. The Japanese electronics conglomerate was flagged late last week as a potential partner with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to build a chip manufacturing plant in Japan, a project for which the Japanese government plans to provide financial support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20211011/p2g/00m/0bu/018000c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos