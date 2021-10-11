SEC Approves P15.46 B AREIT, ALI Asset-to-Equity Swap – Manila Bulletin





The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a 15.46 billion peso share-for-asset swap between AREIT Inc. (AREIT), the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) in the Philippines, and its sponsor company Ayala Land Inc . In a communication to the Philippine Stock Exchange, AREIT said the SEC has approved the underwriting of Ayala Land, Inc (ALI) and its subsidiaries, Westview Commercial Ventures Corp. and Glensworth Development, Inc., to 483.25 million AREIT shares in exchange for its identified properties. 38088 38089 In accordance with this, the parties signed an amendment to section 4.2 of the deed of exchange on October 7, 2021 so that the recognition of income from new assets reverts to AREIT from October 1, 2021, instead of November 1, 2021. . 1, 2021. This will allow shareholders to participate in the contribution of new assets from the fourth quarter of the year, AREIT said. In anticipation of approval, AREIT declared its third quarter dividend on September 22, 2021 (P 0.44 per share to shareholders of record as of October 6, 2021), earlier than its regular quarterly dividend declaration to provide shareholders with a share in the company’s performance for the entire third quarter, before increasing its common stock in exchange for the new assets. The new assets are expected to contribute significantly to earnings for subsequent periods, thereby increasing the potential dividend per share for AREIT shareholders. On March 16, 2021, the board of directors of the company approved the increase of the authorized share capital of AREIT from 11.74 billion pesos to 29.5 billion pesos and the subscription of ALI and its subsidiaries to 483.25 million primary common shares of AREIT in exchange for commercial properties valued at P15.46 billion. AREIT’s outstanding common stock will increase from 1.03 billion to 1.51 billion, with ALI owning approximately 66% of total shares while meeting minimum public ownership requirements prescribed by Philippine laws. The Company will apply for the issuance of the certificate of authorization of registration for the new assets with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the listing of the shares in favor of ALI and subsidiaries within the year. With the completion of the transaction, AREIT’s gross leasable area (GLA) stands at 549,000 square meters. At the closing price of 39.80 pesos on October 8, 2021, the company’s total market cap is 60 billion pesos compared to 27 billion pesos when it went public last year.

