Municipality Finance issues a tap of 500 million euros and one GBP





Municipality Finance Plc

Exit on the stock market

October 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST) Municipal finance issues a 500 million euro faucet and a 100 million pound faucet under his MTN program Municipality Finance Plc issues new tranches of a social bond and benchmark on October 12, 2021. The new tranches are issued under the € 40 billion MuniFins program for issuance of debt instruments . The Offer Circular and Supplemental Offer Circular are available in English on the Company’s website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations. MuniFin has requested the admission of the two new tranches to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange managed by the Nasdaq Helsinki. Public trading is scheduled to start on October 12, 2021. Existing bonds of both series are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. 500 million euros contribution to a social obligation MuniFin issues a new tranche for an amount of 500 million euros on a social bond issued on September 10, 2020. With the new tranche, the overall notional amount of the social bond is 1.1 billion euros. The social obligation matures on September 10, 2035 and bears interest at the fixed rate of 0.05% per year. DZ Bank AG, NatWest Markets NV, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and Société Générale act as joint lead managers for the issuance of the new tranche. £ 100million benchmark

Municipality Finance is issuing a new tranche in the amount of GBP 100 million to an existing benchmark issued on March 17, 2021. With the new tranche, the total nominal amount of the benchmark is GBP 690 million. The benchmark index’s maturity date is December 17, 2025. The benchmark index bears interest at a fixed rate of 0.375% per annum. Scotiabank is acting as broker for the new tranche. MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC More information : Joakim Holmstrom

Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets and Sustainable Development

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of the largest credit institutions in Finland: the Group's balance sheet amounts to nearly 46 billion euros. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. MuniFin is building a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFins clients are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, entities controlled by municipalities and non-profit housing organizations. The loans are used for environmentally and socially responsible investment objectives such as public transport, sustainable buildings, hospitals and health centers, schools and nurseries and homes for people with specific needs. MuniFins customers are national but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is a Finnish bond issuer active in international capital markets and Finland's leading green and social bond issuer. Funding is exclusively guaranteed by the City Council guarantee. The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd. Find out more: www.munifin.fi

