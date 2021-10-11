5 ETFs for investing in the US stock market





From technological growth to value stocks to large caps to small caps, US ETFs are available to keep your portfolio well diversified. To start investing in US stocks, exchange traded funds (ETFs) listed on US stock exchanges can be a good place to start. Unlike buying individual stocks, you end up buying a group of stocks representing either an index or a specific sector. US ETFs give you the advantage of diversifying into international equities and also allow you to diversify into various key themes of the US stock market. From technological growth to value stocks to large caps to small caps, US ETFs are available to keep your portfolio well diversified. You can buy ETF shares during the trading hours of the exchange and the cost of owning them is considerably low. Here we take a look at the top 5 US ETFs and see what they mostly consist of. 1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Popularly known as the SPY ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Index, an index of a diverse group of large-cap US companies across eleven major sectors. The S&P 500 Index is widely regarded as the best single indicator of US large cap stocks and by investing in SPY ETF you get exposure to some of the best US stocks. The top three sectors of the S&P 500 are information technology, healthcare and communications services, totaling around 50% of the index, while the top three picks in the index are Microsoft, Apple and Amazon according to the weighting of the index. 2.SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) DIA tracks a price-weighted index of 30 large-cap US stocks represented in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) or the Dow 30. The Dow 30 is a single index and is slightly different from some of the other major US indices. Dow 30 represents companies based solely in the United States. Unlike other indices, in the Dow 30 the selection is not governed by quantitative rules or market capitalization but according to the S&P Indices website, a stock is only added to the index if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth and is of interest to a large number of investors. 3. Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) If you are looking to buy blue chip US stocks from the Nasdaq stock market, the Invesco QQQ ETF is the one for you. QQQ is an exchange-traded fund that gives you access to 100 Nasdaq companies in a single investment. Some of the top performing US stocks of 2020 such as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOGL) collectively known as FAANG stocks are included in the index. Nasdaq 100. 4. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWM) If, as an investor, you want to diversify into US small cap stocks, the benchmark is the Russell 2000, comprising 2,000 small cap companies. Obtaining exposure to an entire batch of Russell 2000 shares is possible through the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). 5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) gives you access to the entire US stock market, including small, mid and large cap growth and value stocks. From Nasdaq 100, Dow 30, Russell 2000 stocks to S&P 500 stocks, VTI gives you exposure to over 3,900 stocks in the US stock market. Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Healthcare, and Financials are the top five sectors for VTI. Some of the major holdings include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Tesla Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., NVIDIA Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Johnson & Johnson. Disclaimer: The decision to invest in ETFs or any other stock should be made by yourself after carefully evaluating the business and other fundamentals of the company or after consulting your financial advisor. This is not a recommendation to buy, hold or sell ETFs / stocks. Financial Express Online assumes no responsibility for their investment advice. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

