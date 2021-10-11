Are the stock markets open on Columbus Day 2021?





Many government offices are closed on Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday observed on the second Monday of each October. Falling on October 11, 2021, most banks are closed on the same day, while some private businesses may also be closed. But are the stock markets open on Columbus Day? Stock markets in the United States, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq (which are the the largest and second largest stock exchanges in the world, respectively) are open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. During the weekends as well as most federal holidays, the stock markets are closed. However, the stock markets are open on Columbus Day / Indigenous Peoples Day. There are days that count as “half-market days”. Nasdaq explains that these days can include July 3 or 5, the day after Thanksgiving and / or Christmas Eve, depending on how the calendar falls in a given year. In those cases, the Nasdaq will close at 1:00 p.m. ET, the website says. NYSE also notes that each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for qualifying options) on November 26, 2021, November 25 next year, and November 24, 2023 (the day after Thanksgiving). Each market will also close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on July 3, 2023, NYSE reports on its website. When the stock markets are closed Below are the statutory holidays when the NYSE and Nasdaq are closed. Starting next year, NYSE will also observe the June 15 party. New Years Day

Martin Luther King Jr Day

President’s Day

Good Friday

Memorial day

Independence day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

the day of Christmas On normal business days, before and after market trading sessions called “Extended Markets” also take place. Nasdaq pre-market trading hours are 4:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET, while after hours are 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq warns: “Be aware that large markets come with risk. Volatility tends to be much higher and there is less liquidity, which means fewer people are trading and prices tend to move much more dramatically. “ Trading hours for other major exchanges London Stock Exchange: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time, Monday to Friday

Tokyo Stock Exchange: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) local time, Monday to Friday

Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (lunch 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) local time, Monday to Friday

Shanghai Stock Exchange: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) local time, Monday to Friday

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, Monday to Friday

Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange: 9:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. local time, Monday to Friday

